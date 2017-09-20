Georgia coaches emphasizing decision-making to Fromm

Jake Fromm has put Georgia in many good positions to play winning football. Against Notre Dame, he threw a deep ball to Javon Wims in the fourth quarter that set up the eventual game-winning field goal.
He led Georgia to three consecutive scoring drives in the season opener against Appalachian State. Fromm threw three touchdowns in a blowout win over Samford.
But like any true freshman quarterback, there are some areas Georgia head coach Kirby Smart would like for him to clean up. Among those would certainly be turnovers. In the past two weeks, Fromm has lost two fumbles and thrown one interception.
All three plays were preventable. The interception, which came against Notre Dame, could have been a ball thrown away. Fromm could have fallen on the first fumble against Notre Dame instead of trying to pick it up. Fromm could have slid before taking a hit and fumbling against Samford.
While Fromm has managed the offense well thus far, Smart hopes to see his decision-making in these kind of situations improve in the near future.
“When you’ve got an opportunity to make a play, we want him to be confident to do that,” Smart said. “When you’re not sure, or you’re unsure, throw it away and play for another down. When you scramble, get rid of the ball or slide and don’t turn the ball over. The mistakes he’s made have been those kinds of things as opposed to just making good decisions. We continue to encourage him to make better decisions.”
Fromm has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns. But in his two home games, Fromm’s completion percentage jumps to 64.3 percent. Those games, however, were against Appalachian State and Samford, while Saturday’s opponent will be No. 17 Mississippi State.
Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen believes Fromm’s solid start to the season can be attributed to Georgia’s coaching staff putting him in a good spot to make plays.
“I think he’s done a great job. He’s a competitor and is used to winning,” Mullen said. “He has that winning attitude. I think their coaching staff does a good job of putting him in position to be successful by building confidence and not making it too complicated for him, so he can find a way to make good decisions. When you deal with quarterbacks, that’s such a huge deal and allows the confidence to continue to grow when you know you’re out there making good decisions and good reads.”
