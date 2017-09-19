Georgia preps for Mississippi State’s Fitzgerald, ‘who wants to run you over’

When No. 17 Mississippi State heads to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Georgia’s defense will be tasked with defending possibly the best quarterback in the SEC: Nick Fitzgerald.
Through three games, Fitzgerald has thrown for 543 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. But what Fitzgerald is able to do with his legs makes him dynamic. This season, he has 240 yards rushing with five touchdowns.
It’s a performance that has begun to generate Heisman buzz for the junior.
Last season, Fitzgerald ran for 1,375 yards — a number that puts him behind only Johnny Manziel and Cam Newton for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback in SEC history. Fitzgerald also accounted for 37 touchdowns, 16 of which came on the ground. Fitzgerald’s play last season solidified Mississippi State at the quarterback position after the departure of Dak Prescott.
The difference between Fitzgerald’s play last year and this year, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, is Fitzgerald has improved as a passer.
“He's one of the most vastly improved players because he's not one dimensional anymore,” Smart said. “He was really a runner last year, and that's not the case.”
Against Notre Dame two weeks ago, Georgia faced a similar dual-threat quarterback in Brandon Wimbush, who has 314 rushing yards this season. Georgia held Wimbush to 1 yard on 16 carries.
Safety J.R. Reed said Georgia’s ability to contain Wimbush gives the defense confidence before it plays against Fitzgerald.
“This guy's a totally different animal, different beast,” Reed said. “He's a lot bigger guy, and he can throw it a little bit better than Wimbush.”
Wimbush and Fitzgerald run with a different style. Fitzgerald, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, has deceptive speed, Smart said, which allows him to run away from defenses similar to Georgia’s. Smart said that wasn’t the case with Wimbush, who, at 6-1 and 228 pounds, is more agile.
“(Fitzgerald) wants to run you over,” Reed said.
Last week, Fitzgerald piloted Mississippi State to a 37-7 win over LSU. Mississippi State rushed for 285 yards in the game. This season, it has the No. 1 rushing offense in the SEC at 298 yards per game. Georgia’s run defense allows 71 yards per game, good for fifth nationally.
“I think it's a huge challenge,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “They pride themselves on running the ball, and we pride ourselves on stopping the run. I'm looking forward to it, and it's a great opportunity.”
