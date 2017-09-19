More Videos

UGA Football

Parrish (foot) on a 'pitch count' in practice

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 19, 2017 7:35 PM

ATHENS

Cornerback Malkom Parrish has seen a gradual rise in his practice reps over the past two days.

Parrish, practicing for the first time this week since suffering a broken foot two weeks before the 2017 season began, has been spotted participating in individual drills when reporters have been present. Smart indicated Parrish has been limited throughout the remainder of practice, however.

"Malkom has done probably 30-to-40 percent of a normal workload – he does all of (individual drills)," Smart said. "He takes a lot of reps in practice. I say a lot, he is taking more than he was before. He’s taking about 30-to-40 percent of the reps he would normally take."

With Parrish out of the starting lineup, Aaron Davis and Tyrique McGhee have filled in at his cornerback spot. Parrish has been a starter at cornerback for the previous two seasons.

It's too early to tell whether Parrish will be cleared to play against Mississippi State Saturday. Smart and the Georgia coaching staff are being cautious not to aggravate the injury for the time being.

"We have him kind of on a 'pitch count,'" Smart said. "He ran about 16 plays (Monday). He had about 30 or 40 plays (Tuesday). We’ll try to keep increasing that."

