Film room: Offensive tendencies, when the quarterback throws a key block

As head coach Kirby Smart said this week, defensive coaches try to pick up tendencies from opposing offenses.
Looking at last week’s game against Samford, Georgia broke away from at least one tendency it had the game prior against Notre Dame. Georgia increased its plays from under center with its first-team offense. In total, the Bulldogs ran 21 plays under center compared to 30 plays in the shotgun against Samford.
While Smart said switching between shotgun and from under center is “overrated” when it comes to analysis, it does play a part in what the opposition is trying to find out.
“They can look at those things, see it, try to get tendencies off it,” Smart said. “I think every coach in America is trying to break his tendencies.”
But the reason for noting the number of plays under center and out of the shotgun in the Samford game is important for one particular reason. Of the 21 plays under center, quarterback Jake Fromm threw from this spot zero times.
Fromm received only one passing call from under center against Notre Dame and he was sacked on the play.
The tendency here is that Fromm isn’t going to throw the ball when Georgia is under center.
With this information in mind, there are two things to note for Georgia’s upcoming game against Mississippi State.
- Perhaps Georgia is saving, or working on, some under-center throws for Mississippi State, in order to break this tendency on Saturday.
- If Georgia doesn’t want Fromm to throw from under center, it will rely almost solely out of the shotgun – much like against Notre Dame – to prevent from telegraphing run plays to Mississippi State.
Which runs worked the best?
Georgia ran the ball 54 times against Samford. The first-team took 41 of those runs.
When running to the left side of the formation, Georgia’s first team totaled five carries for 30 yards. Yes, both of Nick Chubb’s touchdowns came when the star tailback ran to his left and past a bunch of Samford defenders. But each of the runs began as plays up the middle.
Running to the left ended with a 6 yards per carry average.
Georgia ran the ball nine times to the right side of the formation for 50 yards. That was a pretty solid average too, at 5.6 yards per rush.
Up the middle is where Georgia breaded its butter, however.
Yes, it was a game against Samford, so Georgia could afford to keep things vanilla.
The first team ran the ball 24 times for 168 yards on designed plays up the gut. At 7 yards per carry, this was where Georgia had its greatest success. And like you saw on Chubb’s two touchdown runs, the line may not have gotten the preferred push the coaches wanted, but it was able to keep the opposing linemen from touching Chubb.
Chubb was able to bounce those two inside runs outside for touchdowns.
The Bulldogs went with an interior line of left guard Kendall Baker, center Lamont Gaillard and right guard Solomon Kindley. This trio looks like Georgia’s best run-blocking group inside. Expect more of those three against Mississippi State.
Fromm the blocker
Not much has been made about a specific aspect of Chubb’s 32-yard run.
That would be Fromm laying a pretty nice block after Chubb realized there weren’t any holes opening up the middle. Check out the photos below, beginning with Georgia beginning the play in the shotgun.
Here’s Chubb running into his offensive line and realizing there is no room to be had.
As you see here, Fromm was once out of frame but now he’s back in it. Linebacker Dorsett Johnson begins his pursuit of Chubb with Fromm realizing it in the moment.
Fromm lays his shoulder into Johnson and ended up knocking him back a bit. No, Johnson didn’t hit the turf. But it was a solid block that knocked Johnson off of his feet.
Chubb was then able to turn up the field and evade this final defender en route to his 32-yard touchdown.
