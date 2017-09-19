Georgia practice notes: Eason and Parrish updates, Cleveland reps inside

More Videos 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory Pause 1:03 Godwin talks offense's ability to click against Samford 1:05 Georgia lights up Notre Dame Stadium 1:15 Man found dead from possible heroin overdose 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 0:30 Accused killers Dubose, Rowe leave Tennessee 0:28 Police car set on fire during protests at Georgia Tech 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Blazevich is 'proud' of Fromm through three games Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far. Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Jeb Blazevich said Jake Fromm has continued to show improvement through each game of the season thus far. Jason Butt The Telegraph