Georgia practice notes: Eason and Parrish updates, Cleveland reps inside

It is evident that Georgia is easing Jacob Eason back into the swing of things following his knee injury.
Eason repped as Georgia's third-team quarterback during individual drills at Tuesday's practice. Eason, still wearing a bulky knee brace, also appeared to favor the afflicted leg and was unable to step into his throws with full force. His arm strength, however, more than made up for it on many of his throws.
It's not expected for Eason to play against Saturday against Mississippi State, although head coach Kirby Smart said it is "always possible" for the sophomore quarterback to be available. Once again, freshman Jake Fromm and senior Brice Ramsey repped as the first and second quarterbacks in practice.
Eason injured his left knee on the third possession of Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State. He missed the remainder of that game, as well as the subsequent games against Notre Dame and Samford. Smart has yet to reveal a timetable for his return.
Also practicing for the second consecutive day this week was cornerback Malkom Parrish, who went through individual drills with his position group. Parrish, who broke his foot two weeks before the start of the season and has missed all three of Georgia's games, was able to change direction laterally and appeared to be going close to full speed.
Also of note was where offensive lineman Ben Cleveland took reps at during practice. Cleveland took some reps with the second team at left guard, which could signal that Georgia's offensive coaches want to take a look at generating a greater push along the interior.
Cleveland, who has previously been at right tackle, is 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds and could add mass for Georgia's run game. Smart was complimentary of Cleveland during the preseason, although freshman Andrew Thomas beat him out for the starting right tackle spot.
