c Jason Butt The Telegraph
UGA Football

Georgia's 2018 football schedule officially released and finalized

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 19, 2017 3:22 PM

ATHENS

Georgia released its finalized schedule for the 2018 football season Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will have an unbalanced schedule through the final six games of the season. Georgia will be away from Sanford Stadium from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3, when it takes on LSU, Florida (neutral-site game in Jacksonville) and Kentucky.

The schedule was actually accidentally leaked last week, with this release making the 2018 slate official.

Georgia's non-conference opponents will be Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State, Massachusetts and Georgia Tech, with all four of those games taking place at home.

Here is the 2018 football schedule:

Sept. 1: Austin Peay

Sept. 8: at South Carolina

Sept. 15: Middle Tennessee State

Sept. 22: at Missouri

Sept. 29: Tennessee

Oct. 6: Vanderbilt

Oct. 13: at LSU

Oct. 27: Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 3: at Kentucky

Nov. 10: Auburn

Nov. 17: Massachusetts

Nov. 24: Georgia Tech

