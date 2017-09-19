Georgia's 2018 football schedule officially released and finalized

Georgia released its finalized schedule for the 2018 football season Tuesday.
The Bulldogs will have an unbalanced schedule through the final six games of the season. Georgia will be away from Sanford Stadium from Oct. 13 through Nov. 3, when it takes on LSU, Florida (neutral-site game in Jacksonville) and Kentucky.
The schedule was actually accidentally leaked last week, with this release making the 2018 slate official.
Georgia's non-conference opponents will be Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State, Massachusetts and Georgia Tech, with all four of those games taking place at home.
Here is the 2018 football schedule:
Sept. 1: Austin Peay
Sept. 8: at South Carolina
Sept. 15: Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 22: at Missouri
Sept. 29: Tennessee
Oct. 6: Vanderbilt
Oct. 13: at LSU
Oct. 27: Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 3: at Kentucky
Nov. 10: Auburn
Nov. 17: Massachusetts
Nov. 24: Georgia Tech
Comments