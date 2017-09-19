Ridley shows deep-threat potential on offense

Jake Fromm turned to Riley Ridley in the huddle and asked if he knew his route.
It was a first-down play on Georgia’s third drive during Saturday’s 42-14 win over Samford. Ridley responded that he was running a post. According to Ridley, Fromm’s body language suddenly suggested he was ready to let loose on the football downfield.
“He got a little excited so I knew what his intentions were,” Ridley said. “I got on the field and dominated my area.”
Ridley took off the down the field and got over the top of the Samford defensive back. He followed Fromm's perfectly-thrown ball and caught it for a 47-yard gain. If not for a shoestring tackle, Ridley would have taken the ball all the way to the end zone.
After serving a one-game suspension for a marijuana-related arrest in March, Ridley has caught three passes for 65 yards over the past two games.
Now that Ridley has gotten back in the mix on offense, he said he has moved on from the offseason incident.
“I really wouldn’t want to speak about it, just me personally,” Ridley said. “I’ll just keep moving forward. The coaches and my teammates surrounded me and told me to keep pushing for the next game, to keep going day to day. Don’t worry about that, don’t look back.”
As a freshman a year ago, Ridley finished the year with 12 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns. While he had a long reception of 57 yards against Auburn, it was his 47-yard touchdown catch with 10 seconds remaining that became his signature catch of the season.
Unfortunately for Ridley, and the Bulldogs, Tennessee scored on a desperation pass moments later to defeat Georgia.
Ridley hopes to continue developing into the deep-threat receiver he showed he can be during Saturday’s win over Samford.
“I do it for my team,” Ridley said. “I want to see us keep winning and keep playing.”
