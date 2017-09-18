Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish runs through a drill at practice.
UGA Football

Injury updates on Parrish, Michel and others

By Jason Butt

September 18, 2017 05:04 PM

ATHENS

Georgia cornerback Malkom Parrish was present and participating with his position group during the media viewing period of Monday's practice. 

Parrish ran through individual drills and was spotted running and cutting through his movements. It did not appear he was doing much in ball drills, however. This is the first time Parrish was spotted at practice since he broke his foot two weeks prior to the start of the 2017 season.

As a result, Parrish has yet to play in a game. Aaron Davis and Tyrique McGhee have filled in for Parrish while he has been out.

In addition to Parrish, running back Sony Michel was also present for practice and going through drills. Michel missed the Samford game as a precautionary measure after injuring his ankle late against Notre Dame. Michel is likely to suit up and play against Mississippi State Saturday night.

Along with Parrish and Michel, defensive tackle Tyler Clark and receiver Michael Chigbu were also back at practice. Both Clark and Chigbu missed Saturday's win over Samford due to undisclosed injuries.

