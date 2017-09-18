Parrish given at least a chance to play against Mississippi State

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said once again that there is a chance for cornerback Malkom Parrish to suit up and play Saturday against Mississippi State.
Asked during his Monday news conference if Parrish would be able to play, Smart said he will find out more with what he is able to do at practice. Parrish suffered a broken foot during practice two weeks before the 2017 season started.
"We hope to see (Monday)," Smart said. "Again, we're going off last time I saw him do anything was really Thursday. (Monday) we're going to be able to do more with him. We hope to be able to get him back this week. I can't tell you anything until after practice."
Without Parrish through the first three games, Georgia has gone with Deandre Baker, Aaron Davis and Tyrique McGhee at cornerback. While Davis started at corner against Appalachian State and Notre Dame, McGhee earned a corner start against Samford, with Davis starting at the star position.
Smart said depth has been a major concern without Parrish in the lineup and hopes to get him back soon.
"We just don't have a lot of depth," Smart said. "I think that's important to have in the secondary where you play sometimes upwards of 80, 90 snaps. You got five and six guys on the field. When you don't have extra guys to sub and play, it makes you very thin."
