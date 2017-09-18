Smart offers injury updates on Chigbu, Roundtree

Georgia defensive back Rashad Roundtree has not been able to practice or participate in any of Georgia's football games due to being in the concussion protocol, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.
Roundtree played last year as a reserve at both defensive back and inside linebacker. He began the preseason with the defensive backs in August but hasn't been seen at practice in many weeks.
Smart said he hopes Roundtree will be cleared in the near future.
Smart also said receiver Michael Chigbu, who missed Saturday's game against Samford, should be available for Saturday's game against Mississippi State.
Comments