  Godwin talks offense's ability to click against Samford

    Georgia receiver Terry Godwin spoke about the offense's performance against Samford.

Georgia receiver Terry Godwin spoke about the offense's performance against Samford. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia receiver Terry Godwin spoke about the offense's performance against Samford. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Smart offers update on Eason's status

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 18, 2017 12:12 PM

ATHENS

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he is hopeful Jacob Eason is able to get some work in during Monday's practice.

Eason sprained his knee in Georgia's season opener against Appalachian State and has missed the past two games. Smart said Georgia is in wait-and-see mode with Eason.

"We hope to get him out there (at Monday's practice) to do some things," Smart said.

In Eason's absence, freshman Jake Fromm has filled in. Smart wouldn't say whether Eason plans to get reps or not Monday.

"We'll find out (Monday) and see how he does," Smart said.

