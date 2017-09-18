Georgia-Tennessee game gets kickoff time, TV slot

Georgia's run of night games will soon come to an end.
The SEC announced that Georgia and Tennessee will have a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.
This will be Georgia's fifth game of the season, with the first four coming at night. It is also Georgia's first game on CBS this season.
The Bulldogs hold an all-time record of 48-38-1 on CBS. Georgia is riding a two-game losing streak to Tennessee, with the Volunteers holding an all-time advantage of 21-23-2.
