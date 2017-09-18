UGA Football

The Hard Count: What to make of the SEC East three weeks into the season

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 18, 2017 8:45 AM

ATHENS

There turned out to be plenty to talk about this week.

Ed Orgeron's LSU team was blasted by 30 at Mississippi State. Oklahoma State may have the best quarterback and receiving group in the country.

Georgia took care of business against Samford. What in the world was Tennessee doing on the final play of its game against Florida?

The Telegraph's Jason Butt and The Ledger Enquirer's Jordan Hill discuss the past weekend of college football before looking ahead to another big week on this week's episode of The Hard County.

