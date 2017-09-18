UGA lands early-morning defensive line recruit

Georgia received an overnight commitment from an in-state player in the trenches.
Liberty County defensive tackle Tramel Walthour announced early Monday morning at 12:55 a.m. that he has decided to play college football for Georgia. This gives the Bulldogs 14 commitments in the recruiting class of 2018.
Blessed to say that I am 100% committed to the University of Georgia!@KirbySmartUGA @TravionScott @CoachSchuUGA #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ovfjjfBepk— Tramel Walthour (@WalthourTramel) September 18, 2017
Walthour chose Georgia over Auburn and Tennessee.
Walthour, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, will become teammates again with Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III, who has already received a lot of playing time as a true freshman.
Defensive line coach Tray Scott's presence has been big for Walthour during his recruitment. In an interview with The Telegraph in August, Walthour said Scott “keeps it real” with him.
“He’s just always honest and stuff like that,” Walthour said. “When you talk to him, you can tell he is actually interested in what the conversation might be about — it could be anything. He’ll just tell you exactly how he feels about a situation and what he may think about it, not just want you would want to hear.”
With Walthour's addition, Georgia now ranks No. 14 in the 247Sports.com team composite rankings.
Comments