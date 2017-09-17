Terry Godwin scores the second of his two touchdowns against Samford.
Terry Godwin scores the second of his two touchdowns against Samford. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Terry Godwin scores the second of his two touchdowns against Samford. Beau Cabell The Telegraph

UGA Football

Georgia ready for second top-25 dual of the season

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 17, 2017 2:34 PM

ATHENS

Georgia will get its second top-25 matchup of the 2017 season.

Following Saturday's 42-14 win over Samford, Georgia moved up two spots to No. 11 in the AP poll. In addition, Mississippi State, Georgia's Week 4 opponent, checked in at No. 17 following its 37-7 blowout win over LSU.

Georgia, which has been ranked through each week thus far, faced then-No. 24 Notre Dame in the second week of the season. Georgia won 20-19, which knocked Notre Dame out of the poll.

The Bulldogs remain the highest SEC East team ranked and the second-best overall SEC team in the top 25.

Georgia moved up to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll, with Mississippi State entering at No. 19.

Here are the two polls in their entirety.

AP poll

1. Alabama 

2. Clemson 

3. Oklahoma

4. Penn State 

5. USC 

6. Oklahoma State 

7. Washington 

8. Michigan 

9. Wisconsin 

10. Ohio State 

11. Georgia 

12. Florida State 

13. Virginia Tech 

14. Miami 

15. Auburn

16. TCU 

17. Mississippi State 

18. Washington State 

19. Louisville 

20. Florida 

21. South Florida 

22. San Diego State 

23. Utah 

24. Oregon 

25. LSU

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 

2. Clemson 

3. Oklahoma 

4. Penn State 

5. USC 

6. Washington 

7. Oklahoma State 

8. Michigan

9. Ohio State 

10. Wisconsin 

11. Florida State 

12. Georgia 

13. Virginia Tech 

14. Miami 

15. TCU

16. Auburn 

17. South Florida 

18. Washington State 

19. Mississippi State 

20. Louisville 

21. Utah 

22. Florida 

23. LSU 

24. Oregon 

25. San Diego State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory
Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some
Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman 1:08

Derrius Guice talks exchange with Mecole Hardman

View More Video