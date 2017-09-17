Georgia ready for second top-25 dual of the season

Georgia will get its second top-25 matchup of the 2017 season.
Following Saturday's 42-14 win over Samford, Georgia moved up two spots to No. 11 in the AP poll. In addition, Mississippi State, Georgia's Week 4 opponent, checked in at No. 17 following its 37-7 blowout win over LSU.
Georgia, which has been ranked through each week thus far, faced then-No. 24 Notre Dame in the second week of the season. Georgia won 20-19, which knocked Notre Dame out of the poll.
The Bulldogs remain the highest SEC East team ranked and the second-best overall SEC team in the top 25.
Georgia moved up to No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll, with Mississippi State entering at No. 19.
Here are the two polls in their entirety.
AP poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma State
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Ohio State
11. Georgia
12. Florida State
13. Virginia Tech
14. Miami
15. Auburn
16. TCU
17. Mississippi State
18. Washington State
19. Louisville
20. Florida
21. South Florida
22. San Diego State
23. Utah
24. Oregon
25. LSU
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma State
8. Michigan
9. Ohio State
10. Wisconsin
11. Florida State
12. Georgia
13. Virginia Tech
14. Miami
15. TCU
16. Auburn
17. South Florida
18. Washington State
19. Mississippi State
20. Louisville
21. Utah
22. Florida
23. LSU
24. Oregon
25. San Diego State
Comments