Hardman makes no excuses: ‘Every ball I drop I’ve got to catch’

More Videos 1:36 Hardman talks improving, adjusting at wide receiver Pause 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:55 Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:14 This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:59 Bulldogs bump Samford, 42-14 2:38 DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 1:30 Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:26 'She was obviously under duress' 0:48 Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hardman talks improving, adjusting at wide receiver Georgia sophomore Mecole Hardman said he is "not one to make excuses" when it comes to dropping the football. Georgia sophomore Mecole Hardman said he is "not one to make excuses" when it comes to dropping the football. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia sophomore Mecole Hardman said he is "not one to make excuses" when it comes to dropping the football. Jason Butt The Telegraph