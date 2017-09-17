Grading the game: Georgia's defense, special teams shine again against Samford

Here is how Georgia graded out following Saturday’s 42-14 win over Samford.
Offense: B+
Three plays kept this grade from being an A: Mecole Hardman’s dropped pass, Charlie Woerner’s dropped pass and Jake Fromm’s lost fumble. If Georgia executes those plays, it finishes with that kind of game.
Georgia ran the ball 54 times for 284 yards, establishing the kind of ground game it has been known for in years past. Nick Chubb led the way with 16 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Most impressively about Chubb was the fact he found rush lanes even when the holes weren’t so obvious.
The backs missed some cuts last week and it was evident that wasn’t going to happen this week. Other than the fumble, Fromm played an outstanding game. He finished 8-of-13 for 165 yards and three touchdowns. He should have probably had an additional 20-to-30 yards if Hardman and Woerner catch those two balls.
Terry Godwin had another outstanding game with 98 yards and two touchdowns. His first was a 51-yard thing of beauty, with much of the play coming after the catch.
While Georgia did this against Samford, it sure will hope to establish the run against a much tougher Mississippi State opponent in Week 4.
Defense: A
Samford has a passing attack that likes to hurry the ball to the line and strike downfield. It was not able to do that against Georgia’s stingy defense Saturday.
While quarterback Devlin Hodges did finish the game 26-of-35 for 227 yards and two touchdowns, that was only good for 6.5 yards per attempt. Hodges could not find anything vertical open, which limited what Samford could do offensively.
Samford also couldn’t balance out the pass with any semblance of a run. Georgia held Samford to 22 rushing yards on 23 carries. Lorenzo Carter added two more sacks with Georgia posting three for the game.
Georgia’s first team only let Samford have one successful offensive drive, which came after forcing four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game.
Special teams: A+
Georgia’s special teams units have been vastly improved this year.
Against Samford, Rodrigo Blankenship nailed all seven of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. J.R. Reed blocked a field goal to prevent Samford from cutting Georgia’s lead to 11 points late in the first half.
Cameron Nizialek had two punts for an average of 46.5 yards, with his long going for 57 – a pretty 57-yarder at that. Samford’s kickoff and punt teams did well too, which prevented Georgia’s return game from doing much.
But the fact Georgia now has weapons at place-kicker and punter has been huge thus far this season.
Coaching: A
It was the kind of game Georgia should have gotten from its coaching staff. Against an FCS opponent, Georgia’s coaching staff put its team in position to make plays and execute both the offense and defense.
It served as a solid game for the Bulldogs as they look to host Mississippi State next Saturday.
