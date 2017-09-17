Carter provides spark on the edge once again

For the second consecutive week, the script for Lorenzo Carter was the same.
In a key situation, the opponent -- this week, Samford -- was building on a drive and had an opportunity to swing momentum. But Carter and his pass-rushing exploits denied that from happening, just as they did against Notre Dame a week ago.
The 6-foot-6 senior edge rusher had only Samford right tackle Reid Hulgan to beat, and his next mission was to bring quarterback Devlin Hodges to the ground.
Once more, Carter did so, and his speed resulted in Samford's drive stalling and eventually allowing Georgia to roll to a 42-14 victory.
"If you play fast, you’ll get to the quarterback. I'm thinking about getting a ball get-off," Carter said. "Then it's about getting the cadence during the game and just executing the game plan."
Moments later, Samford’s last-minute attempt to add points before halftime was squandered. Carter beat his block, began his pursuit, and Hodges was forced into an intentional grounding penalty and a 9-yard sack.
Those momentum-swinging plays were a part of a four-tackle night for the senior -- moving his season sack total to three. In a full workload a year ago, Carter finished with five sacks.
Carter has put in significant work in order to maintain consistency in his final campaign, including an altered nutrition plan -- to add more calories to his diet -- and working with former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith on different areas such as technique and speed.
"They always talk about his length and it being a problem,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of opposing coordinators. “They're having to run RPOs over a 6-foot-6 guy. They try to throw the ball over the field, and you look up and have this big, lean guy out there closing windows. He's put on bulk, but he still plays with good speed."
Carter’s versatility also has proven to be of use to Georgia’s defensive unit. Entering the program as a weakside defensive end, Carter has expanded his skill set to be of use at outside linebacker and even dropping back in coverage at the star position -- which is usually manned by J.R. Reed, Tyrique McGhee or Aaron Davis.
"He adds a different element to us," said Reed, who didn’t get to practice much against Carter last season as an undergraduate transfer and scout-team player. "He's so fast and can make so many plays for us. I noticed my first time playing with Zo, he's really aggressive and loves getting to the ball."
While Carter continues to collect the stats, he carries a team-driven approach and gives credit to others -- such as the defensive tackles stopping the run to set up the pass-rush opportunities. Not only does it show in his demeanor, but also in how Carter has opted to contribute in more areas in his final collegiate season.
Carter plays on kickoff and punt coverage -- which forced freshman running back D’Andre Swift to swap into a No. 17 jersey at times so both players could both play simultaneously -- and also serves as an encourager to underclassmen that currently play in backup roles.
"He has taken a different role with this team this year and I've never been more proud of someone who I felt like didn't affect much of the game last year from a leadership standpoint," Smart said. "We can't say enough about how he's grown as a person and developed as a player."
But there’s one thing that the Bulldogs’ head coach isn’t buying into. After Carter and his counterpart Davin Bellamy wreaked havoc on Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush, a set of golden spikes that say “savage” made their first public appearance.
Carter says he has a goal of becoming one, but that might get quickly shut down.
"Lorenzo's not a savage," Smart said. "He's a nice young man if you ask me. He may want to be a savage, but he's not fooling anybody."
Comments