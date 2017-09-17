Reed on blocked field goal: 'It was up to us to put the fire out'

J.R. Reed turned to teammate Deandre Baker with quite the prophetic message.
“I’m going to block this kick,” Reed told Baker. “Get ready.”
Less than three minutes remained in the second quarter, and Samford, trailing by 14 points, was looking to add to its scoring total. Georgia called “block left,” with Reed’s responsibility being to hit a gap on that side of the formation to disrupt the field goal attempt.
It was something he saw on film when studying Samford. So when the opportunity presented itself, Reed was able to make good on his promise to Baker.
“I just had to hit that gap really hard,” Reed said. “I saw it on film. That’s all I had to do to get back there.”
Reed’s play proved pivotal in Georgia’s 42-14 win over Samford. After Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 lead, Samford scored a touchdown on its fifth drive of the game. On Georgia’s ensuing possession, quarterback Jake Fromm lost a fumble that Samford recovered at the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line.
Georgia’s defense was able to hold and force the field goal try. With Reed blocking the kick, Georgia held its 21-7 lead. It also seemed to diminish any hope Samford had to stay in the game.
Georgia went on to open the second half with 21 unanswered points en route to its blowout victory.
“We knew it was going to be a big moment,” Reed said. “The coaches told us to we got to go out there and put the fire out. That’s what our defense does. It was up to us to put the fire out.”
