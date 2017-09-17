More Videos

Hardman talks improving, adjusting at wide receiver 1:36

Hardman talks improving, adjusting at wide receiver

Pause
Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown 1:55

Authentic Mexican food comes to downtown

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student 1:14

This puzzle is no problem for Central High student

Bulldogs bump Samford, 42-14 1:59

Bulldogs bump Samford, 42-14

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general 2:38

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

Implosion of Plant Branch building at Lake Sinclair 0:18

Implosion of Plant Branch building at Lake Sinclair

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Warner Robins defeats Houston County 0:58

Warner Robins defeats Houston County

  • J.R. Reed talks blocked field goal against Samford

    Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed came up with a timely field goal block against Samford.

Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed came up with a timely field goal block against Samford. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia defensive back J.R. Reed came up with a timely field goal block against Samford. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

Reed on blocked field goal: 'It was up to us to put the fire out'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 17, 2017 12:16 AM

ATHENS

J.R. Reed turned to teammate Deandre Baker with quite the prophetic message.

“I’m going to block this kick,” Reed told Baker. “Get ready.”

Less than three minutes remained in the second quarter, and Samford, trailing by 14 points, was looking to add to its scoring total. Georgia called “block left,” with Reed’s responsibility being to hit a gap on that side of the formation to disrupt the field goal attempt.

It was something he saw on film when studying Samford. So when the opportunity presented itself, Reed was able to make good on his promise to Baker.

“I just had to hit that gap really hard,” Reed said. “I saw it on film. That’s all I had to do to get back there.”

Reed’s play proved pivotal in Georgia’s 42-14 win over Samford. After Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 lead, Samford scored a touchdown on its fifth drive of the game. On Georgia’s ensuing possession, quarterback Jake Fromm lost a fumble that Samford recovered at the Bulldogs’ 25-yard line.

Georgia’s defense was able to hold and force the field goal try. With Reed blocking the kick, Georgia held its 21-7 lead. It also seemed to diminish any hope Samford had to stay in the game.

Georgia went on to open the second half with 21 unanswered points en route to its blowout victory.

“We knew it was going to be a big moment,” Reed said. “The coaches told us to we got to go out there and put the fire out. That’s what our defense does. It was up to us to put the fire out.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

View More Video