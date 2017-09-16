Michel held out of Georgia's win over Samford, other injury updates

Georgia running back Sony Michel was unable to play during Saturday's 42-14 win over Samford due to an ankle injury suffered last week against Notre Dame.
Michel was limited during practice throughout this past week.
Given Georgia's depth at the position, head coach Kirby Smart said a decision was made to rest Michel up against a team he figured his team could run the ball effectively against.
"Sony was dinged up in all week," Smart said. "We didn't know if he would be able to go or not. Obviously, we felt that is one of our deepest positions. If we could hold him, we wanted to hold him. The other guys came in and did a good job."
In Michel's absence, Georgia was able to total 284 rushing yards on 54 carries. Nick Chubb carried the ball 16 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns. D'Andre Swift had 54 yards and a touchdown, with Brian Herrien running for 45 yards.
Elijah Holyfield contributed eight carries for 28 yards and Prather Hudson had six carries for 15 yards.
"We're very fortunate to have the guys we have at that position to be able to do that," Smart said.
Smart also revealed that defensive tackle Tyler Clark was unable to go due to an undisclosed injury.
"He had a small injury that he couldn't play with," Smart said.
Smart was also asked whether cornerback Malkom Parrish (broken foot) and quarterback Jacob Eason (knee sprain) would have a chance to play next Saturday against Mississippi State.
"It's always possible," Smart said.
