Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Samford

Here are five notes and thoughts at the half, with No. 13 Georgia leading Samford 21-7.
Chubb running strong
Nick Chubb moved up in the history books with his first-half touchdown. Chubb tied legendary running back Charley Trippi with 32 career touchdowns in a Georgia uniform. Chubb's run was a fine 32-yard scamper he was able to break down the left sideline.
He showed great burst and quickness, squeezing between a couple of Samford defenders on the play. The first half went fairly smooth for Chubb, who ended the first two quarters with 13 carries for 108 yards and the score. It also marked the first time Chubb has gone for 100 yards this season.
While Chubb got off to a great start in this game, teammate Sony Michel appears to be sitting out due to the ankle injury sustained last week. Michel did suit up for the game but did not take part in pre-game warm-ups. It is likely that Michel could have been called upon if absolutely needed.
Then again, backups D'Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield all had some impressive moments. Swift showed great agility on one particular run and had another powerful one up the middle. Georgia's run game was hitting on all cylinders against Saturday night's FCS opponent.
Fromm's fumble
For the second consecutive week, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm fumbled the ball deep in the opposing team's territory.
This time, Fromm was rolling out on third-and-9 and decided to take off running with the football. He had a receiver breaking open down the field but that might have been tough to complete on the run facing pressure. The other option was to throw the ball away.
Instead, Fromm took a huge shot and fumbled the ball. Samford recovered and took over on the 25-yard line. This is the kind of play that keeps teams like Samford hanging around and feeling good about itself.
Georgia's defense was able to hold Samford to a field goal attempt, which was blocked, on the drive. Last week following Fromm's fumble, Notre Dame converted it for a touchdown.
Fromm on target throwing
While the fumble was avoidable, Fromm had an otherwise fine first half.
He had a couple of notable downfield throws. First, he had a 47-yard bomb thrown down the field to receiver Riley Ridley. If not for a Samford defender getting Ridley down by the ankles, it would have gone for a touchdown. The ball was well-placed and right on target for Ridley.
Later, on a third-down play, Fromm found Terry Godwin in the soft part of the zone. Godwin then ran to open space, dodged some defenders and dove into the end zone for a 51-yard score.
Fromm finished his first half 6-of-10 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. His other score was a 5-yard completion to Mecole Hardman.
But two of Fromm's incompletions were perfectly thrown balls that were dropped by Hardman and Charlie Woerner that would have gone for first downs.
Special teams comes up big
Georgia got another good showing from its special teams units.
This time, leading 21-7 in the second quarter and with Samford threatening after Fromm's fumble, J.R. Reed was able to block a field goal attempt to keep the score the same. The last thing Georgia needed was for Samford to gain some confidence with more points attached to its name at the break.
Georgia's special teams have been big through two and a half games. Samford was unable to return a kickoff in the first half and no one was able to post any yards on a punt return.
Georgia punter Cameron Nizialek averaged 46.5 yards on two punts, with a long of 57.
Blankenship rebounds on kickoffs
Georgia place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship had an outstanding first half kicking off.
A week ago at Notre Dame, Blankenship's kickoffs all fell short of the goal line until his last one in the fourth quarter. Each of Blankenship's first-half kickoffs boomed deep into or outside of the end zone.
Blankenship was placed on scholarship late last week just before the Notre Dame game.
