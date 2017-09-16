Eason continues to make progress with knee injury

Jacob Eason has taken another step in his recovery from a sprained knee.
Eason suffered a significant knee sprain in Georgia’s season opener against Appalachian State. Shortly after, the sophomore quarterback was spotted around campus on crutches. At Notre Dame last week, Eason was using one crutch to get around while appearing a little gimpy.
On Saturday, Eason was with his teammates during the Dawg Walk and seemed to be walking without the assistance of anything. During pre-game warm-ups, Eason was chatting with team staffers while walking across the football field. It appear he was wearing a brace over his left knee, outlined by the gray sweatpants he was sporting. Any sort of limp was limited, with Eason continuing to make strides with his recovery.
As for when Eason returns, that is something that remains to be seen.
It is unlikely for Eason to return to Georgia in the month of September, although head coach Kirby Smart has yet to give an official timetable for when he is expected to come back. Georgia opens SEC play next Saturday against Mississippi State.
“I think progress is being made,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier in the week.
As long as Eason is out, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will start, as he did in Saturday’s game against Samford. Fromm, who attended Houston County in high school, earned the No. 2 quarterback job during spring practice and made his first career start at Notre Dame in a 20-19 win a week ago. Fromm’s outing Saturday against Samford was his first-ever home start as a Georgia football player.
On the defensive side, cornerback Malkom Parrish missed his third consecutive game to start the 2017 season. Parrish broke his foot with about two weeks to go before the start of the regular season.
Also of note on defense, former Peach County standout Tyrique McGhee earned a start at cornerback. This is McGhee’s first career start in a Georgia uniform. With McGhee starting at cornerback, Aaron Davis earned a start at the star position and J.R. Reed opened the game at safety.
