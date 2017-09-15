Georgia-Samford game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 13 Georgia and Samford.
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network Alternate (Mike Morgan, Barrett Jones, Desmond Purnell
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 137/190
Weather: It looks to be perfect tailgating weather in Athens. Throughout the day, the temperature will be in the low 80s/high 70s. Once the sun sets, the temperature will drop to the low 70s/high 60s. It should be mostly sunny throughout the day and partly cloudy at night.
Betting line: No line available.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Samford coaches: Head coach Chris Hatcher, offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, defensive coordinator Bill D'Ottavio, special teams coordinator Mike Krysl.
Series history: Georgia is 1-0 against Samford.
Last meeting: For the third consecutive week, Georgia is facing a team for only the second time ever. The last time Georgia faced Samford was in a 39-0 win in 1943. Back then, Samford was known as Howard. The school became known as Samford in 1965.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (2-0) are riding high after winning their first two games of the 2017 season. While a win over Appalachian State was expected, Georgia recorded a road victory over Notre Dame, which saw UGA fans travel incredibly well. Thus far, Georgia's defense has been quite impressive, evidenced by holding the Fighting Irish to only 55 total rushing yards in last Saturday's 20-19 victory.
Samford's season thus far: Samford (2-0) has recorded one-possession victories over Kennesaw State and West Alabama to start the season. Samford's win over the Owls wasn't as close as the final score indicated as Kennesaw State scored late. The same could be said about the West Alabama win. Samford jumped out to a 42-14 lead, with West Alabama out-scoring Samford 27-7 from the 8:58 minute mark of the third quarter until the end of the game.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jake Fromm, WR Terry Godwin, WR Javon Wims
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy
Samford’s key offensive players: QB Devlin Hodges, WR Kelvin McKnight, WR Andrew Harris, RB Roland Adams
Samford’s key defensive players: LB Shaheed Salmon, LB Deion Pierre, DL Ahmad Gooden, DB Omari Williams
The key for Georgia: It's quite simple. Georgia must not overlook Samford. Samford was able to give Mississippi State a scare last season. Having faced a near-upset from Nicholls a year ago, Georgia should know not to take any team lightly.
The key for Samford: Georgia's secondary hasn't been tested too much this season. Samford will try to get after the Georgia defensive backs in the "Hatch Attack" offense. If Samford hits some big plays early and gains some confidence, perhaps it can keep this game closer than the experts think.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia would remain undefeated with the SEC season beginning.
What a win means for Samford: Obviously, it would be the biggest victory in the history of Samford's program.
