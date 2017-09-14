Players replicate Godwin's one-handed touchdown catch

It was a moment they wanted to relive.
In the second quarter of Georgia’s 20-19 win over Notre Dame, receiver Terry Godwin jumped up and came down with one of the greatest catches in program history. Covered by a defender in the end zone, Godwin skied in the air and got his fingertips on the football.
Concentrating hard, Godwin gradually began to bring the ball into his body with only one hand. While it was initially ruled incomplete, Godwin was able to get a foot down in the end zone and maintain possession. The play eventually was called a touchdown and gave the Bulldogs a big lift, since it tied up the game at the time.
This week during practice, Godwin, along with quarterback Jake Fromm and receiver Javon Wims, tried to replicate the catch.
Coming down with a one-handed catch wasn’t the tough part. It took the three players about 10 tries before they felt they replicated the scoring play.
“Both of us caught it but I caught it before Terry,” Wims said with a smile.
A reenactment: Terry's one-handed catch (feat. Javon Wims & Jake Fromm) pic.twitter.com/GQUY9dudPf— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) September 13, 2017
A Georgia representative recorded the players reproducing the catch and posted it to Twitter Tuesday night.
Tight end Charlie Woerner said it was nice to see Godwin make that kind of catch in a game since he has done it often in practice. Even so, it was a catch that he couldn’t believe occurred in real time.
“Since I got here last year, Terry’s been making some outstanding plays, whether it be in the summer or at practice,” Woerner said. “He’s making these grabs no one else can make. It was only a matter of time before he made a play like that at Notre Dame. I was surprised to see it but at the same time I’ve seen make a lot of those. It was awesome to see it happen in a game.”
