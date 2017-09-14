Thomas gains confidence after first two starts with Georgia

Andrew Thomas became the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a game for Georgia since John Theus in 2012.
With a true freshman starting on an SEC offensive line being a rarity, head coach Kirby Smart has been impressed with what he has seen from the former Pace Academy standout.
Thomas started both of Georgia’s wins over Appalachian State and Notre Dame at right tackle and has held up well in pass protection. As a run-blocker, Thomas has exhibited the traits that earned him a U.S. Army All-America Game invite.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Thomas has come along nicely through two weeks of the 2017 season.
“I think he’s getting more confidence,” Smart said. “He’s very quiet. He’s a good leader. I think the better guys he plays against, he gains more confidence which is very valuable before he gets into the bigger games coming down the road. He needs to establish some confidence. He gets to go against pretty good guys every day in practice. That’s an advantage too.”
Georgia is relying on youth along the right side of the line. While senior Dyshon Sims has earned starts at right guard, redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley earned some playing time at the position against Notre Dame.
According to his teammates, however, Thomas hasn’t shown the traits typical of a first-year college offensive lineman.
“He is very physical for a freshman,” left tackle Isaiah Wynn said. “It is unheard of for a freshman to come in and start, especially at tackle and on the offensive line, period. But he is a great player and is going to be really good.”
Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC in rushing at 203 yards through two games. Against Notre Dame, the Bulldogs were able to total 185 rushing yards despite facing quite a few stacked boxes.
While Georgia’s longest runs – a 40-yard jet sweep from D’Andre Swift and a 30-yard scamper from Nick Chubb – came on the left side, Thomas was effective on a couple of other double-digit gains.
In the second quarter, Thomas neutralized linebacker Nyles Morgan on an 11-yard run from Chubb. On Georgia’s game-winning field goal drive in the fourth quarter, Thomas moved defensive lineman Daelin Hayes off of the line of scrimmage, which helped Chubb run for 12 yards and a first down.
Those kind of plays haven’t gone unnoticed.
“He’s young but he’s very mature,” Chubb said. “He knows the playbook but he’s executing it well. He’s very big and physical. He’s playing hard.”
