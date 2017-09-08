Georgia’s Wims opens senior season with hot start, looks ahead to road challenge

Javon Wims’ start to his first season in a Georgia uniform was gradual as he became accustomed to the playbook. He was sidelined for the opener and didn’t record an offensive statistic until the Bulldogs’ third game at Missouri.
A year later, Wims’ made up for lost time and quickly made an imprint on his final collegiate season opener. When Jake Fromm entered the game for an injured Jacob Eason, it was clear that Wims became Fromm’s go-to target, and the 6-foot-4 receiver delivered.
Wims hauled in a 25-yard pass that set-up the Bulldogs’ opening touchdown. Moments later, he got into the end zone himself as he extended across the goal line for a 34-yard score on a jump ball from Fromm.
“Thanks to my coach, (Georgia wide receivers coach James) Coley, we worked on that snatch drill in the air,” Wims said. “I think it was a perfect throw. He gave me an opportunity to make a play on the ball.”
Wims finished with 81 receiving yards on three receptions in Georgia’s season-opening victory, with the touchdown being the second of his Bulldogs career. And Wims can be added to the group of players to rave about Fromm’s talents.
When Fromm stepped on campus in January as an early enrollee, Wims took early notice and thought the “kid could be pretty good” throughout spring practice as he saw Fromm repetitively make throws. Then at the G-Day game, Wims saw it connect for the true freshman as Fromm threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs’ second-team defense.
Wims’ trust in Fromm grew as the former Houston County star showcased a calm demeanor when he suddenly was thrown into action.
Fromm’s locker is adjacent to Wims’ locker, and the two have built a strong chemistry through conversation, practice drills and player-led 7-on-7 workouts.
“I’m more than confident in what Fromm can do,” Wims said. “I think he’s a tremendous talent, is very smart and can handle the situation. No situation is too big for him. I get excited out there with him.
Wims is listed with sophomore Riley Ridley as the team’s top receiver and rotates within a group that operates by committee. Many different receivers have the opportunity to contribute, and Wims’ height is a key asset for the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks.
It has served as a positive for Wims in some areas, but he may still have work to do if he hopes to take full advantage of his size.
“I think he needs to improve his physicality, and I tell him that all the time,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “That means blocking and smacking somebody, but as far as physical presence, he’s hard to cover. Our defensive backs will tell you that he’s a big man and can go up vertically and get the ball.”
The next test for Wims and the Bulldogs comes against Notre Dame. The prime-time showdown Saturday marks the first time that Georgia has traveled to South Bend, Indiana, for a game. History aside, Wims looks forward to facing off against a lengthy Notre Dame secondary.
“It’s very exciting, especially given the road I had to take to get here,” Wims said. “It’ll be a great experience, and as a fierce competitor, I know it’ll be a challenge, and I wouldn’t want it any different.”
