Notre Dame prepared for influx of Georgia fans Saturday

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said he is prepared to hear plenty of noise from Georgia fans during Saturday’s game.
He may not have expected to hear it so soon beforehand. During his Thursday evening radio show, hosted at O’Rourke’s Public House, Kelly heard a congregation of Georgia fans start “Calling the Dawgs” — the chant that begins, “Who’s that coming down the track?”
Eleven Alive’s Wes Blankenship captured video of the moment, with Kelly appearing to notice the group at the end when everyone shouted, “Woof, woof, woof.”
A crowd of #UGA fans just called the #Dawgs in South Bend. At Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly's radio show. #UGAvsND pic.twitter.com/CpWvED10hG— Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 7, 2017
An hour or so prior, Kelly said he was cognizant of what this game meant for Georgia fans and that he expects for plenty of Bulldogs fans to be in attendance at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night.
“We know there’s going to be some black and some red in the stands,” Kelly said. “We get that. I think 8,000 tickets are what they were probably allotted. It could be times two. We’ll be ready for that. We’ve seen how Texas traveled their first time up here. We saw Nebraska their first time up here. That won’t affect us. We’ll have a pretty good fan base here, too.”
This is the first time since the 1981 Sugar Bowl that the two teams will meet. That game was ever-important for Georgia, as it was the one that clinched the program its only undisputed national championship.
Both Georgia and Notre Dame were impressive in their season openers, with the Bulldogs (1-0) defeating Appalachian State 31-10 and the Fighting Irish (1-0) blowing out Temple 49-16. While Notre Dame came out mostly unscathed, Georgia lost starting quarterback Jacob Eason for the near future.
Eason suffered a significant sprain to his left knee, which has forced true freshman Jacob Eason into the starting lineup. Fromm put in a fine performance, completing 10-of-15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown against Appalachian State, with 109 of those yards coming in the first half.
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit thought Fromm’s performance stood out, with his skill set maybe giving the Bulldogs a little something else it didn’t have before.
“I wasn’t as high on this team when Jacob Eason was quarterback, and I’m not happy that he’s hurt,” Herbstreit said. “You never like to see anybody get hurt. But I think with his injury Jake Fromm comes in, the freshman, (he has a) very, very different ability and skill set. I think he complements Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. I think you’ll see Georgia try to take advantage of what he can do, whether it’s a few more quarterback runs, getting him out on the corner where he can run and throw option.”
Georgia certainly will hope Fromm, who ended his high school career at Houston County with 12,816 passing yards, will be able to fill in for Eason without missing a beat. As for Georgia’s defense, it could have its hands full with defending Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush.
Wimbush accounted for 290 total yards (184 passing, 106 rushing) in Notre Dame’s win over Temple. Wimbush also showed an ability to spread the ball around, hitting eight different receiving targets in the win.
“They move the pocket with him; he’s athletic. When things break down he takes off, he gets a few draws in there,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “The guy is tough to defend. It’s like having Sony or somebody back there who can throw. You can imagine it’s not fun when it comes to tackling him one-on-one, but a lot of time you have leave it that way. You have to leave one guy in the box to try and cover people, and it’s hard to do with this guy.”
This game has historic significance for many fans, especially on the Georgia side of things. But while a lot of current Georgia football players aren’t too aware of Notre Dame’s storied history, fullback Christian Payne knows all about the Fighting Irish lore.
Having grown up a Georgia fan, Payne has a great understanding of the last time Georgia and Notre Dame played.
“The glory days, so to speak, so it is a little rematch and I’m sure that they are out for revenge to try to get us back for that,” Payne said. “We are just really excited to play a team like Notre Dame, a very prestigious organization and school.”
