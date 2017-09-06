How much control will Fromm have over offense against Notre Dame?

All quarterbacks go through a learning curve when it comes to managing a college offense.
That usually requires restrictions on what the quarterback is allowed to do when it comes to making checks and audibles at the line of scrimmage. Quarterbacks have to earn trust from the coaching staff to do more before the snap. It's a progress every college quarterback endures.
Therefore, when freshman quarterback Jake Fromm stepped on the field for his first Georgia football practice during the spring, his teammates were surprised to see what he could do.
“He’s been out there making his own checks since the first day he’s been here,” fullback Christian Payne said. “He already knows the whole offense. That’s a special kind of guy you don’t see a lot of.
“He can definitely make all the checks, all the alerts, everything like that.”
While Fromm may have shown this ability in practice, it remains unknown what the coaching staff trusts him with heading into Saturday's game against Notre Dame.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked this question Monday, but it was evident he didn't want to provide much detail on the subject.
“We are excited about where he is at and we have to continue to work with him,” Smart said in response. “I know the team is really excited about the opportunity to go play Notre Dame and that is what we are focused on.”
What Fromm is allowed to do at the line will be something to watch Saturday. Will the offense look the same as it would with injured quarterback Jacob Eason? Or will offensive coordinator Jim Chaney limit what Fromm can do at the line of scrimmage?
While Smart was mum on the subject, Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield offered a strong opinion about what he saw from Fromm.
“Fromm executed a lot better when he got in,” Satterfield told The Appalachian, Appalachian State’s student newspaper. “He is a fine football player. We heard in the spring that Fromm possibly outplayed Eason. When Fromm comes in, he completed two in a row and played exceptionally well for a freshman getting in the game like that.”
Smart, however, made sure to point out that the game against Notre Dame will not fall solely on Fromm's shoulders.
While Fromm has received a lot of attention leading up to Saturday's showdown, Smart said there are other contributors who need to step up and aid the young quarterback.
“This is not the Jake Fromm show,” Smart said. “It’s not Jake Fromm’s game to win or lose. It’s a team traveling up there. Everybody’s making a big deal about Jake Fromm. Jake Fromm’s got 10 other people that have got to execute so that he can.”
While Appalachian State is a tough team that should compete for the Sun Belt title this season, facing Notre Dame on the road is a different animal.
Fromm's teammates, however, don't think he will be intimidated by the environment.
“It’s just a part of who he is as a person. He works really hard on and off the field,” Payne said. “He’s a great kid. He’s a leader. It’s those certain intangibles that you can’t teach in somebody. They’re born with it. I think he has that in himself.”
And as for what the offense will look like? If Fromm has as much of an understanding as Eason, perhaps Georgia won't feel forced to dial it back and lean even more so on its rushing attack.
How Georgia opens its offensive game plan Saturday against Notre Dame will be interesting to see.
“He has a large grasp of the offense,” receiver Javon Wims said. “He understands it conceptually, in and out.”
Comments