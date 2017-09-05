For this week, Stetson Bennett is Brandon Wimbush

There is a noticeable height and size difference between the two quarterbacks.
One is nearly 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds and the other is barely 6-foot (maybe) and 178 pounds. One was a highly-touted recruit and the other bypassed mid-major offers to pursue his childhood dream.
The first is Brandon Wimbush, the Notre Dame sophomore quarterback who put up 290 total yards in a 49-16 win over Temple. The second is Georgia freshman quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, a preferred walk-on.
During Tuesday's practice, Bennett was spotted with the scout team wearing Wimbush's No. 7. The jersey was also a live-action one, signaling that Bennett would absorb contact. This would make sense, considering the fact that Wimbush is a dual-threat quarterback who can make plenty of plays with his legs.
Bennett may be smaller than the typical FBS quarterback but he is quite athletic. While Bennett threw for 3,724 yards and 40 touchdowns as a high school senior at Pierce County, he also ran for 490 yards and six touchdowns. On Monday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about what Bennett brings to the team at practice.
His high school senior-season highlight tape showcases plenty of deep throws and escape runs, which should bode well for Georgia when it prepares for running quarterbacks.
“Stetson is a talented player. He is a bright surprise of our camp,” Smart said. “(Inside linebackers coach Glenn) Schumann does a tremendous job with our walk-on program. It is one of the best in the country because you have a lot of kids that would love to come to the University of Georgia and to get that opportunity to do that. (Bennett's) father went to school here and he decided to come. He has been a really pleasant surprise.”
Rarely can a scout-team quarterback fully simulate what an opposing team's starter can do on the football field.
But Bennett, nicknamed "The Mail Man," is doing his part this week to ensure Georgia gets the best possible look when preparing for Wimbush. Smart said Bennett's traits have made it tough for his first-team defense.
“He has great arm strength. He sees the field well,” Smart said. “He’s not exceptionally tall, but you can ask our defensive players, he’s been a handful on the scout team. He has done a great job with that.”
Comments