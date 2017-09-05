Where Georgia is ranked following first week of season

With both the AP and Amway Coaches Polls now revealed, Georgia did not move a spot in either direction.
The Bulldogs remained at No. 15 in both polls after their season-opening 31-10 victory over Appalachian State. In that game, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm came in off of the bench to throw for 143 yards and a touchdown following sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason's knee injury.
While Georgia stayed pat, its second-week opponent Notre Dame slid into the top 25 in both polls after its opening-week victory over Temple. The Fighting Irish defeated the Owls 49-16, with quarterback Brandon Wimbush 290 total yards (184 passing, 106 rushing), two passing touchdowns and one rushing attack.
Notre Dame is ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.
Georgia and Notre Dame are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, which will be televised on NBC.
AP Poll
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. Oklahoma
6. USC
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida State
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Miami
17. Louisville
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. Washington State
21. South Florida
22. Florida
23. TCU
24. Notre Dame
25. Tennessee
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Penn State
5. USC
6. Oklahoma
7. Washington
8. Michigan
9. Florida State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Wisconsin
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Louisville
17. Miami
18. Virginia Tech
19. Kansas State
20. South Florida
21. Tennessee
22. Washington State
23. Utah
24. Florida
25. Notre Dame
