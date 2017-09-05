Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm throws a pass against Appalachian State.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm throws a pass against Appalachian State. John Amis AP
UGA Football

Where Georgia is ranked following first week of season

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 05, 2017 2:07 PM

ATHENS

With both the AP and Amway Coaches Polls now revealed, Georgia did not move a spot in either direction.

The Bulldogs remained at No. 15 in both polls after their season-opening 31-10 victory over Appalachian State. In that game, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm came in off of the bench to throw for 143 yards and a touchdown following sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason's knee injury.

While Georgia stayed pat, its second-week opponent Notre Dame slid into the top 25 in both polls after its opening-week victory over Temple. The Fighting Irish defeated the Owls 49-16, with quarterback Brandon Wimbush 290 total yards (184 passing, 106 rushing), two passing touchdowns and one rushing attack.

Notre Dame is ranked No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll.

Georgia and Notre Dame are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday, which will be televised on NBC.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State 

3. Clemson 

4. Penn State 

5. Oklahoma 

6. USC 

7. Washington 

8. Michigan 

9. Wisconsin 

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State 

12. LSU 

13. Auburn 

14. Stanford 

15. Georgia 

16. Miami 

17. Louisville 

18. Virginia Tech 

19. Kansas State 

20. Washington State 

21. South Florida 

22. Florida

23. TCU 

24. Notre Dame 

25. Tennessee

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama 

2. Ohio State 

3. Clemson 

4. Penn State 

5. USC 

6. Oklahoma 

7. Washington 

8. Michigan 

9. Florida State 

10. Oklahoma State 

11. Wisconsin 

12. LSU 

13. Auburn 

14. Stanford 

15. Georgia

16. Louisville 

17. Miami 

18. Virginia Tech 

19. Kansas State 

20. South Florida 

21. Tennessee 

22. Washington State 

23. Utah 

24. Florida 

25. Notre Dame

