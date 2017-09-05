More Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Pause
Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State 2:28

Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State

Trenton Thompson was pleased with defense in opener 1:30

Trenton Thompson was pleased with defense in opener

Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State 2:09

Lorenzo Carter on defense's discipline vs. Appalachian State

Brinks truck robbed at ATM 0:27

Brinks truck robbed at ATM

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families 1:51

Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families

'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs 1:56

'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

  • Bellamy on Fromm: 'He was really prepared for the moment'

    Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said Jake Fromm earned the team's respect early.

Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said Jake Fromm earned the team's respect early. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said Jake Fromm earned the team's respect early. Jason Butt The Telegraph

UGA Football

With Eason injured, Ramsey's return adds experienced depth at QB

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 05, 2017 10:16 AM

ATHENS

Given the unforeseen situation at quarterback at the moment, having fifth-year senior Brice Ramsey return to Georgia's program for a final year has turned out to be a major help.

With Jacob Eason sustaining a significant knee sprain, which has him out of the lineup for the time being, the Bulldogs will turn to true freshman Jake Fromm to start Saturday's game at Notre Dame. If Ramsey hadn’t returned, Fromm’s top backup for the game would be a walk-on.

Instead, Ramsey is a quarterback with game experience. In his career, he has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 582 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Georgia will obviously hope nothing happens to Fromm now that he is starting. But having Ramsey available provides some security considering the lack of scholarship numbers Georgia has at quarterback.

Ramsey did see some playing time in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 31-10 win over Appalachian State. When it came to throwing the ball, it did not go well. Ramsey attempted two passes and had both of them picked off.

As the No. 3 quarterback, head coach Kirby Smart said Ramsey didn’t receive many reps throughout the week of practice. Now that he is receiving second-team reps, Smart hopes Ramsey is well-prepared in the event he is forced into Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.

“He does not get a lot of opportunity because your second guy has to take all the reps, so he did not get a lot of those,” Smart said. “He will be able to get a lot more this week obviously and hopefully use those the right way so he can play a little better.”

Before spring practice began, Ramsey announced he would leave Georgia as a graduate transfer. Ramsey, however, had a change of heart and decided to return before preseason practice began.

By having Ramsey, it means Georgia can keep its walk-on quarterbacks with the scout team instead of promoting either Stetson Bennett IV or Sam Vaughn to the second team. From a practice preparation standpoint, Smart believes that will provide a huge benefit for as long as Eason is sidelined.

“We have a plan for that and we will rotate guys throughout practice,” Smart said. “We are very fortunate to have a very good walk-on program. We have some good guys to help us. It really helps that Brice is back because it allows Stetson to also stay with us and help us on scout team. We have Sam Vaughn who did a great job last year with the scout team and took a lot of reps in the spring when Brice wasn’t here. We have a couple other athletic guys that can play quarterback, so we will do it by committee and kind of by period.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

View More Video