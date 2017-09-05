With Eason injured, Ramsey's return adds experienced depth at QB

Given the unforeseen situation at quarterback at the moment, having fifth-year senior Brice Ramsey return to Georgia's program for a final year has turned out to be a major help.
With Jacob Eason sustaining a significant knee sprain, which has him out of the lineup for the time being, the Bulldogs will turn to true freshman Jake Fromm to start Saturday's game at Notre Dame. If Ramsey hadn’t returned, Fromm’s top backup for the game would be a walk-on.
Instead, Ramsey is a quarterback with game experience. In his career, he has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 582 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Georgia will obviously hope nothing happens to Fromm now that he is starting. But having Ramsey available provides some security considering the lack of scholarship numbers Georgia has at quarterback.
Ramsey did see some playing time in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 31-10 win over Appalachian State. When it came to throwing the ball, it did not go well. Ramsey attempted two passes and had both of them picked off.
As the No. 3 quarterback, head coach Kirby Smart said Ramsey didn’t receive many reps throughout the week of practice. Now that he is receiving second-team reps, Smart hopes Ramsey is well-prepared in the event he is forced into Saturday’s game against Notre Dame.
“He does not get a lot of opportunity because your second guy has to take all the reps, so he did not get a lot of those,” Smart said. “He will be able to get a lot more this week obviously and hopefully use those the right way so he can play a little better.”
Before spring practice began, Ramsey announced he would leave Georgia as a graduate transfer. Ramsey, however, had a change of heart and decided to return before preseason practice began.
By having Ramsey, it means Georgia can keep its walk-on quarterbacks with the scout team instead of promoting either Stetson Bennett IV or Sam Vaughn to the second team. From a practice preparation standpoint, Smart believes that will provide a huge benefit for as long as Eason is sidelined.
“We have a plan for that and we will rotate guys throughout practice,” Smart said. “We are very fortunate to have a very good walk-on program. We have some good guys to help us. It really helps that Brice is back because it allows Stetson to also stay with us and help us on scout team. We have Sam Vaughn who did a great job last year with the scout team and took a lot of reps in the spring when Brice wasn’t here. We have a couple other athletic guys that can play quarterback, so we will do it by committee and kind of by period.”
