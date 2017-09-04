Practice report: Offensive line reshuffles once again amid good news

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was hopeful to have right guard Solomon Kindley available for Saturday's game against Notre Dame.
So far so good, as Kindley was present and participating with the first team during Monday's practice. Kindley was limited to the field goal team during Saturday's 31-10 victory over Appalachian State. He didn't play with the offensive line, which forced a rotation at guard between Kendall Baker, Pat Allen and Dyshon Sims.
Kindley, 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, is someone Smart has touted throughout the preseason.
At left guard, however, it was Baker working with the first team. This would be a change as Allen was Georgia's first-teamer at the position previously. The rest of the first-team offensive line remained the same with left tackle Isaiah Wynn, center Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Andrew Thomas.
The second-team offensive line featured Sims at left tackle, Justin Shaffer at left guard, Sean Fogarty at center, Allen at right guard and Ben Cleveland at right tackle.
Meanwhile, defensive back Aaron Davis was present and practicing with his teammates. Davis was forced to exit Saturday's game with a hamstring injury. Smart was optimistic that he will be available against Notre Dame.
