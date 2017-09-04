Reed’s preparation leads to key moment

J.R. Reed experienced the sights and sounds of a college football Saturday to an enhanced degree when he ran onto the Sanford Stadium turf.
93,000 fans was much greater than 30,000, and an SEC atmosphere didn’t compare to a typical Saturday in the American Athletic Conference.
The sophomore transfer from Tulsa had finally seen his goals come to fruition, and his first game action in the red-and-black brought upon palpable emotion.
“My heart was beating out of my chest,” Reed said. “I had never seen this, and I felt like I was at home. I had a good adrenaline rush going.”
Moments later, Reed heard his first roar. Appalachian State found itself in Bulldogs’ territory after quarterback Taylor Lamb had ripped off a 32-yard run. On the very next play, Reed made his presence felt, changing the direction of the drive.
At the star position, he ran past the tight end and got his first big hit on Lamb. Reed has made it known that he enjoys hitting, and he did so – forcing a fumble and collecting a 22-yard sack that stalled Appalachian State’s momentum.
At that moment, adrenaline had died down and a sense of comfort crept in.
“All week I had been working on sprints,” Reed said. “I just knew it was a big hustle play for me, I just hustled past the tight end and got to the ball.”
Reed collected three total tackles in his Bulldogs’ debut, in addition to his sack and forced fumble. The 6-foot-1 defensive back was credited for his speed, competitive spirit and tackling ability.
Georgia has had to do some shuffling of its secondary as of late. With Malkom Parrish sidelined with a broken foot and Aaron Davis dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, Reed just recently began seeing practice time at the star position.
Despite the move, Reed is confident in his capabilities to play multiple positions and has received encouragement from coaches.
“I have been a J.R. Reed fan since he got here,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I think the kid is a student of the game and I have enjoyed watching him grow. I thought he played a good game the other night, but he has to continue to play better and improve. I thought that he was one of the bright spots to go out in the game and do it with the lights on.”
Georgia defeated Appalachian State 31-10 in its season opener, in which the first-team defense didn’t allow any points. Now, the ride for the newcomer continues and Reed will experience a different type of atmosphere – one that will be more hostile – against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana.
Players on Georgia’s current roster have varying memories of Notre Dame’s program, including watching the likes of Joe Montana and the famed movie “Rudy.”
The Bulldogs’ one-and-only showdown with the Fighting Irish came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, and the anticipation for the two teams to meet again has gradually escalated since the home-on-home was finalized. Notre Dame will travel to Athens in the 2019 season.
“I saw them on the schedule and was really happy about going up there,” Reed said. “They have Touchdown Jesus, and they’re historic too with a bunch of Hall of Famers. As a kid growing up, seeing those 30-for-30s and hearing about Rudy, you always dream about playing there.”
Offensively, Notre Dame presents a tougher test for Georgia than it had against its previous mid-major opponent. The Fighting Irish possess a much larger offensive line – led by NFL talents Mike McGlinchey and Quinton Nelson – and a dual-threat quarterback in Brandon Wimbush.
Wimbush sat two years behind Deshone Kizer, but now gets his chance to run an offense predicated by the run-pass option. In Notre Dame’s season opener, Wimbush was one of three players to rush for over 100 yards in the 49-16 victory.
The Bulldogs believe they have a plan in place to slow Wimbush and his playmakers down.
“We can’t let that guy get out of the pocket, we have to really contain him,” Reed said. “If we keep him in the pocket, we can control his yardage. Make him throw that ball, don’t let him break it and run.”
