Smart offers latest on injuries to Kindley, Davis and Parrish

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offered up the latest on a trio of injured players.
Smart said it remains unknown if right guard Solomon Kindley, who only saw time on the field goal unit in Saturday's win over Appalachian State, will be able to play on the offensive line Saturday against Notre Dame.
Kindley is dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him in practice.
“We hope Solomon is able to go. We are going to find out a lot more,” Smart said. “We don’t know what the recovery did — not playing (on offense) the other night. We find out where he is at a little more (Monday).”
With Kindley out against Appalachian State, Georgia went with a rotation of Pat Allen, Dyshon Sims and Kendall Baker at the two guard spots.
Smart indicated that having Kindley available for the Notre Dame game would be a boost for the offensive line.
“The hardest thing is not knowing about Solomon, whether or not he’s going to be able to go and be there,” Smart said. “He had earned that starting right (guard position), but with his injury he wasn’t 100 percent healthy.”
Defensive back Aaron Davis, who started Saturday but didn't finish due to a hamstring injury, should be able to play against Notre Dame.
“We think (Davis) is going to be fine and get to go,” Smart said.
With Davis limited, sophomore cornerback Tyrique McGhee filled in and totaled five tackles.
Smart also updated cornerback Malkom Parrish's status and said he is still “week-to-week” due to a broken foot sustained three weeks ago. Parrish, however, was still wearing a protective boot and using a crutch on the sideline in the season opener, making it doubtful he is able to play against the Fighting Irish.
