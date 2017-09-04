Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) lies on the ground after being injured during the first quarter of Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
UGA Football

Smart updates status of Eason, who injured knee in season opener

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

September 04, 2017 12:03 PM

ATHENS

Georgia sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason has a sprained knee ligament, according to head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart said he is not sure the length of time he will miss but it is not expected that Eason will play against Notre Dame. Eason will be considered "week to week," Smart said.

Eason injured his left knee at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter in Georgia's season-opening 31-10 win over Appalachian State. Eason did not return to the game or the sideline. In his place, freshman quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 143 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Eason started 12 of 13 games in 2016 as a true freshman. While Smart indicated there would be a quarterback competition between Eason and Fromm in the early offseason, Smart had made it clear Eason was the clear No. 1 quarterback coming out of the spring.

As a freshman, Eason threw for 2,460 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In his limited time against Appalachian State, Eason completed 1 of 3 passes for 4 yards.

With Eason out, Fromm will earn his first career start against the Fighting Irish.

