Georgia defense begins season on solid note with near shutout

Georgia’s defense came awfully close to accomplishing something it hadn’t done since the 2014 season.
For more than 54 minutes, the Bulldogs kept Appalachian State from scoring in Saturday’s 31-10 win. With 5:41 to go in the game, the Mountaineers finally scored a touchdown, albeit against the second team and after an interception from quarterback Brice Ramsey that was returned deep into Georgia territory.
While Georgia’s first team pitched a shutout, its starters were hoping to keep the Mountaineers to zero points when the game concluded.
“A goose egg is always awesome. We really wanted that,” inside linebacker Roquan Smith said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on, holding them to as few points as we can. They scored on the defense, not just the second team. We have to go in and get those mistakes fixed.”
The last time Georgia recorded a shutout was in a 34-0 win over Missouri in 2014. Earlier that season, the Bulldogs also blanked Troy 66-0.
Georgia (1-0) held Appalachian State (0-1) to 284 total yards. The defense limited quarterback Taylor Lamb to 128 passing yards, which came out to 4.7 yards per attempt. While Lamb was Appalachian State’s leading rusher with 66 yards on the ground, Georgia made it a focal point to prevent 2016 Sun Belt Player of the Year Jalin Moore from doing any damage.
Moore was contained to 38 rushing yards on 13 carries, with his long of 22 coming on a surprise draw to close the first half.
“It’s huge just to be able to play our brand of football,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “We played physical football. That’s the goal. Whatever happens, happens. It was a pretty good showing for us.”
The Bulldogs sacked Lamb twice but didn’t make that a priority in the defensive game-plan. Georgia, instead, made it a point to contain him in the pocket so that he couldn’t scramble out and pick up additional yards on broken plays.
Georgia’s defense also disrupted passing lanes and made it difficult for Lamb to take any deep shots down the field.
“We just played together,” defensive tackle Trenton Thompson said. “We never got out of our composure.”
The Mountaineers never put together a slew of positive plays. Each time Appalachian State hit a big play, a setback would occur shortly after.
For instance, Lamb picked up a 32-yard gain on an option keeper in the first quarter. On the next play, Georgia safety J.R. Reed sacked Lamb and forced a fumble. The ball rolled backward before Lamb was able to recover it for a 22-yard loss.
“They have such great length throughout their front seven,” Appalachian State head coach Scott Satterfield said. “Coming into the game, if there’s a weak spot, maybe the secondary. I thought they played well in the secondary as well. … But (Thompson) is a really good player, and (Smith) and (Natrez Patrick) at linebacker, and then you’ve got two big bodies (Carter and Davin Bellamy) on the outside.
“They’ve played a lot of football in their time here, and I think they’ll end up being one of the better defenses in the SEC.”
With any game, however, there are some issues to work on. Smith said Georgia will need to take care of some alignment mistakes before traveling to Notre Dame.
But another area Georgia’s defense did well was in penalties. The Bulldogs committed only one defensive penalty, a late offsides one, and that occurred in the fourth quarter after Georgia began subbing in some second-teamers. Eradicating penalties has been point of emphasis throughout the offseason.
“It’s about not putting yourself in positions where your penalty is giving them free yards,” Smith said. “That’s not what a good defense does.”
