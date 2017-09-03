Grading the game: Fromm gives offense a lift in rout over Appalachian State

Here’s how Georgia graded out following Saturday’s 31-10 win over Appalachian State.
Offense: B-
Georgia’s offense started slow and went three-and-out in its first two drives. But when Jake Fromm came into the game following Jacob Eason’s knee injury on the third series, the offense began to flow a little better. Kirby Smart thinks it had to do with Fromm hitting some plays and capitalizing on momentum. Whatever it was, a spark certainly occurred after Fromm entered the game.
Fromm was quick with his decision-making, oftentimes getting the ball to his receiving targets fast. He also showed that he isn’t scared to take a hit. For his first-ever game as a college football player, Fromm put in a good performance. His stat line – 10-of-15 passing for 143 yards and a touchdown – would have been greater if Georgia threw the ball more in the second half.
The Bulldogs also got solid games from Nick Chubb (96 rushing yards) and Sony Michel (87 yards), with the backs totaling 224 yards on the ground.
Georgia, however, will need more explosive plays against Notre Dame next Saturday.
Defense: A-
Georgia’s defense nearly pitched a shutout, which would have been the first time since 2014. The first team would not allow Appalachian State running back Jalin Moore to get going on the ground, or for quarterback Taylor Lamb to take any shots deep. The Bulldogs recorded two sacks and held Lamb to 4.7 yards per passing attempt.
The defense did give up 10 points late in the game, although that can be attributed to Georgia backup quarterback Brice Ramsey’s two interceptions setting the Mountaineers up. Second-string defenders, many of them freshmen, were getting some early experience at that point too.
Still, Georgia’s first-teamers mentioned that they wanted the goose egg on the scoreboard and were hopeful the backups could get it done.
Special teams: A
A weakness a season ago, Georgia’s special teams opened up really strong to start the season.
Cameron Nizialek provided the Bulldogs with something it hasn’t seen in quite a while. Averaging 43.8 yards per punt, Nizialek booted a long of 53 that flipped the field position in the first quarter. That punt aided Georgia tremendously when the offense was struggling early on.
Appalachian State was forced to call a fair catch on each of Nizialek’s punts. That proved to be a big weapon.
Rodrigo Blankenship showed tremendous improvement on kickoffs from a year ago. Having made some tweaks to his approach, Blankenship boomed each kickoff into the end zone. Only one was returned and it went for only 15 yards. It was an impressive performance for the walk-on.
Coaching: B+
Most impressively from the coaching staff was offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s ability to adjust early on when Eason was injured and Fromm had to enter the game. Chaney called a good game for Fromm, who was getting his first action as a college quarterback.
Chaney also didn’t abandon the run when holes weren’t opening early. Appalachian State showed it can be a stingy group but did wear down over the course of the game.
Defensively, Mel Tucker called an exceptional game. Appalachian State had no chance to move the ball at a consistent clip against Georgia’s defense. And the one time it did strike a big play in the first half (Lamb’s 32-yard option run), the Bulldogs answered with one of their own (J.R. Reed’s sack and fumble that resulted in a 22-yard loss).
