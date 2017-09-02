Nizialek provides Georgia a jolt in punting game

When Georgia punter Cameron Nizialek trotted out to the Sanford Stadium field for the second time during Georgia’s 31-10 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday, the two teams were knotted in a scoreless tie. Georgia’s offense was sputtering. Its first two drives had ended in three-and-outs.
Then, with Georgia at its own 27-yard line, Nizialek sent a ball off his right foot that sailed high and deep into the air. A majestic arc, it travelled 53 yards and ended without a return. The punt was his longest of the game, and forced the Mountaineers’ offense to start at the 20-yard line.
“I thought that was one of the biggest plays of the game,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.
Nizialek, a graduate transfer, ended the game having punted five times for an average of 43.8 yards. Appalachian State signaled for a fair catch on all of them. Twice, Nizialek pinned the Mountaineers inside the 20-yard line.
“You want to force fair catches,” Nizialek said. “I think that's what I did today, and I'm going to keep doing that all season.”
This time last year, Nizialek was playing at Columbia University inside a stadium that seats 17,000 people. He was set to graduate in December. He wanted to use his final year of eligibility to play on a Power 5 conference team.
He knew Georgia’s starting punter last season, freshman Marshall Long, was returning from a dislocated kneecap suffered last November. Nizialek figured he had a good chance to become the starter. After attending Georgia’s game against Georgia Tech, Nizialek decided he wanted to join the Bulldogs.
“That one fell in our lap,” Smart said. “He called us and said, 'I want to come.' We didn't know much about him.”
The first time Nizialek punted during spring practice, his teammates noticed something different about the sound the ball makes when it connects with Nizialek’s foot.
“Once you hear the ball come off his foot and then see it in the air,” senior linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “you know there's something special about that guy.”
“When it comes off his foot it sounds like it's shooting out of a cannon,” sophomore tight end Isaac Nauta said.
For the remainder of spring practice and throughout preseason camp, Georgia’s players saw what the crowd inside Sanford Stadium noticed on Saturday — a punter with the ability to flip field position with a single kick. It’s an asset that gives the entire team confidence.
When Georgia’s offense struggled to move the football like it did early against Appalachian State, Nizialek was able to pin the Mountaineers deep within their own territory. After Nizialek’s 53-yard punt, Georgia, led by freshman quarterback Jake Fromm offensively after starter Jacob Eason left with a sprained knee, scored on its following drive. Entering the fourth quarter, it held a 31-0 lead.
Nizialek’s final punt of the night — a 48-yarder that spiraled through the night and pinned the Mountaineers inside the 10-yard line — received a loud cheer from the fans still watching. As Nizialek trotted off the field, a coach patted his helmet.
But it was one game and moving forward, Nizialek will have to prove his performance wasn’t a fluke.
“I've always been confident in my abilities,” Nizialek said. “I think I'm going to be in good shape.”
