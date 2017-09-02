Smart on Eason injury: 'We don't know how long it'll be'

UGA Football

As far as anyone knows at this time, Jacob Eason is dealing with a sprained knee.

The severity past that has yet to be determined.

While head coach Kirby Smart gave a somewhat optimistic response at halftime of Georgia’s 31-10 win over Appalachian State, the tone post-game wasn’t the same. It does seem quite murky as to the extent of what kind of injury Eason is dealing with.

“He’s got a sprained knee, right now we don’t know the extent past that,” Smart said. “We don’t know how long. We’ll know a lot more (Sunday). I hate it for Jacob because he’s had a really good camp. He’s worked hard. But we don’t know how long it’ll be.”

Eason twisted his leg in the first quarter after running out of bounds and absorbing a late hit from behind. Eason tried to get up and walk back to the field but could not keep the weight on his left leg. He received assistance from two trainers to help him off of the field.

Freshman Jake Fromm finished the game for Eason and threw for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Smart declined to reveal where Eason went after the injury. He did not return to the sideline after entering the locker room.

Asked about Eason’s health entering next week’s game against Notre Dame, Smart said he wasn’t considering that scenario at this time.

“Jacob’s health is the No. 1 concern. I’m not thinking of who’s going to Notre Dame,” Smart said. “That will be you all’s talk all week. The only thing I’m worried about is our team and where they’re at mentally, and also Jacob and his family. That’s the No. 1 concern. It’s not who’s travelling to Notre Dame or any of that.”

Tight end Isaac Nauta, one of Eason’s closest friends on the team, said the Lake Stevens, Washington native is probably in “good spirits” despite the difficult circumstance he has been given.

“He’s one of our good players, he’s one of our brothers,” Nauta said. “You never like to see that for a guy. We’re all going to rally around him and he’s going to be good.”

