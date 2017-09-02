Two additional injury updates after Georgia's win over Appalachian State

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said both cornerback Aaron Davis and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley are dealing with injuries that limited them during Saturday's 31-10 win over Appalachian State.
Davis started but was forced to exit the game early. Smart said Davis has been battling a hamstring injury that proved too much to deal with during the game. Smart said he is hopeful Davis will heal up for the Notre Dame game next week.
“It’s been tough all week, a frustrating week with the secondary,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of guys dinged up. Aaron was one of those guys. He tried to go and we think he’ll be well in the near future.”
With Davis out, cornerback Tyrique McGhee came in and took the majority of the snaps at left cornerback. Georgia was already down a member of the secondary as cornerback Malkom Parrish sat out with a broken foot. Parrish was present for the game but still in a walking boot and using a crutch.
On the offensive line, it is clearer now as to why Kindley wasn't working with the first team in practice this week. Kindley has been nursing an ankle injury that he had been practicing with. While Kindley did get some time on field goals, the Georgia coaching staff decided to rest him against the Mountaineers.
As for Kindley's status for the Notre Dame game, that remains to be seen.
“Solomon has been dealing with an ankle for a while and it’s been bothering him,” Smart said. “He hasn’t been out of practice. He just hasn’t been 100 percent. He really struggled to press on that thing this week. We were talking about playing him, and he could have played. But we didn’t know if he’d play his best.
“We got to the point near the game where we didn’t feel it was worth risking injuring it further, so we gave him some recovery and got him rest. He’s been battling an ankle injury that we hope gets well soon.”
