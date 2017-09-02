Jake Fromm leads Bulldogs to season-opening victory over Appalachian State

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart watches his team warmup prior to the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb (11) recovers his own fumble during their game Georgia Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) is shoved out of bounds by Appalachian State's Myquon Stout (92) during their game Saturday. Eason was injured on the play.
JASON VORHEES/THE TELEGRAPH Athens, GA, 09/02/2017: Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) lies on the ground after being injured during the first quarter of Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) breaks a tackle on first down run on Saturday during the Bulldogs’ opening game against Appalachian State. The game was not over at press time. See
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks downfield before throwing a pass during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) breaks a tackle on first down run during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with players after a Bulldog touchdown during their opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) breaks a tackle on first down run during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass toward the sideline during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) after Froom’s second-quarter touchdown pass during the Bulldogs’ game against Appalachian State on Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks downfield before throwing a pass during the Bulldogs’ opening game against Appalachian State on Saturday.
Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) breaks a tackle on his way into the end zone for a touchdown during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) splits two Appalachian State defenders for a first down during the Bulldogs' win Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks downfield before throwing a pass during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks with linebacker Walter Grant (84) as he walks off the field during the Bulldogs' opening game against Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Sony Michel (1) runs toward the sidelines during a first down run during the Bulldogs' win over Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) breaks a tackle on his to the end zone for a touchdown during the Bulldogs' win over Appalachian State Saturday.
Georgia mascot Hairy Dawg leads a cheer during the Bulldogs' 2017 season opener against Appalachian State Saturday in Athens.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) shakes hands with Appalachian State players after the Bulldogs' win Saturday.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) high-fives a security guard while walking off the field after the Bulldogs' win over Appalachian State Saturday.
