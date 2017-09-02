UGA Football

September 2, 2017 6:01 PM

Georgia announces its starting offensive line

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Dyshon Sims was announced as Georgia's starting right guard prior to Saturday evening's game against Appalachian State.

Sims was spotted working with the first team during Wednesday's practice at the position. Sims was also working with the first-team offensive line during pre-game warm-ups, essentially confirming his position.

Sims served as Georgia's sixth-man a year ago on the offensive line. He did earn starts against Louisiana-Lafayette and TCU a year ago, which followed his first-career start in 2015 against Kentucky.

Joining Sims on the first-team offensive line are left tackle Isaiah Wynn, left guard Pat Allen, center Lamont Gaillard and right tackle Andrew Thomas.

Sims starts in place of Solomon Kindley, who was Georgia's starting right guard from the middle of the spring through the majority of the preseason. It is unknown if Kindley was dealing with a minor injury or demotion. Kindley was spotted taking some reps during the media viewing periods of practice.

Related content

UGA Football

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Pause
Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller 0:55

Warner Robins beats Peach County in thriller

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland 0:12

Body recovered from Silver Lake in Highland

  • Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

    UGA students rush to their seats and some of them paint themselves is just one tradition prior to Bulldog games in the fall.

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

View more video

UGA Football