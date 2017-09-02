Georgia's depth chart for Saturday's game against Appalachian State

With a little over three hours before kickoff, Georgia released a depth chart.
It's definitely an unofficial one and may not be indicative of who actually starts against Appalachian State. But without further ado, here is what the depth chart looks like:
Offense
Wide receiver: Terry Godwin, Michael Chigbu
Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Dyshon Sims
Left guard: Pat Allen or Sims
Center: Lamont Gaillard, Sean Fogarty
Right guard: Solomon Kindley, Kendall Baker
Right tackle: Andrew Thomas, Ben Cleveland
Tight end: Jeb Blazevich or Isaac Nauta or Charlie Woerner or Jackson Harris
Quarterback: Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm
Running back: Nick Chubb or Sony Michel
Fullback: Christian Payne
Wide receiver: Jacob Wims, Riley Ridley
Slot receiver: Mecole Hardman, Ahkil Crumpton
Thoughts: Ridley is expected to miss Saturday's game due to suspension (offseason marijuana-related arrest), so his inclusion on the depth chart shouldn't mean anything. Kindley being listed as a firm starter is of note since Baker and Sims were seen taking first-team snaps ahead of him during the week. Sims listed as a potential starter with Allen is interesting, although Allen is certainly the favorite.
Defense
Defensive tackle: Trenton Thompson, Tyler Clark
Nose tackle: John Atkins, Julian Rochester
Defensive end: Jonathan Ledbetter, David Marshall or Michail Carter
Sam outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, D'Andre Walker
Jack outside linebacker: Davin Bellamy, Walter Grant
Mike inside linebacker: Natrez Patrick or Reggie Carter
Will inside linebacker: Roquan Smith or Reggie Carter
Left cornerback: Malkom Parrish or Aaron Davis
Left safety: Dominick Sanders, Javis Wilson
Right safety: J.R. Reed or Richard LeCounte III
Right cornerback: Deandre Baker, Tyrique McGhee
Star: Davis or Deangelo Gibbs
Thoughts: While Parrish is listed as a first-team cornerback, he is not expected to play. So Davis will step in at left cornerback, making the star position open. While Gibbs is listed on the depth chart, Reed is the more likely option to play the spot against Appalachian State. That opens up LeCounte to earn a potential start at safety in his first-ever game if Georgia begins the game on defense in the nickel formation. In a 3-4 base defense, Reed will likely be the first-team safety.
Special teams
Punter: Cameron Nizialek, Marshall Long
Place-kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, David Marvin
Snapper: Trent Friz, Nick Moore or Matthew Herzwurm
Holder: Nizialek, Eason
Kickoff returner: Hardman or Michel, Jayson Stanley
Punt returner: Godwin, Hardman, Crumpton
Thoughts: The punter and place-kicker positions had already been decided, so really the only news here would be the candidates to handle the return duties. It could be by committee in this season opener.
