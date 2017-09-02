UGA Football

Georgia's depth chart for Saturday's game against Appalachian State

With a little over three hours before kickoff, Georgia released a depth chart.

It's definitely an unofficial one and may not be indicative of who actually starts against Appalachian State. But without further ado, here is what the depth chart looks like:

Offense

Wide receiver: Terry Godwin, Michael Chigbu

Left tackle: Isaiah Wynn, Dyshon Sims

Left guard: Pat Allen or Sims

Center: Lamont Gaillard, Sean Fogarty

Right guard: Solomon Kindley, Kendall Baker

Right tackle: Andrew Thomas, Ben Cleveland

Tight end: Jeb Blazevich or Isaac Nauta or Charlie Woerner or Jackson Harris

Quarterback: Jacob Eason, Jake Fromm

Running back: Nick Chubb or Sony Michel

Fullback: Christian Payne

Wide receiver: Jacob Wims, Riley Ridley

Slot receiver: Mecole Hardman, Ahkil Crumpton

Thoughts: Ridley is expected to miss Saturday's game due to suspension (offseason marijuana-related arrest), so his inclusion on the depth chart shouldn't mean anything. Kindley being listed as a firm starter is of note since Baker and Sims were seen taking first-team snaps ahead of him during the week. Sims listed as a potential starter with Allen is interesting, although Allen is certainly the favorite.

Defense

Defensive tackle: Trenton Thompson, Tyler Clark

Nose tackle: John Atkins, Julian Rochester

Defensive end: Jonathan Ledbetter, David Marshall or Michail Carter

Sam outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, D'Andre Walker

Jack outside linebacker: Davin Bellamy, Walter Grant

Mike inside linebacker: Natrez Patrick or Reggie Carter

Will inside linebacker: Roquan Smith or Reggie Carter

Left cornerback: Malkom Parrish or Aaron Davis

Left safety: Dominick Sanders, Javis Wilson

Right safety: J.R. Reed or Richard LeCounte III

Right cornerback: Deandre Baker, Tyrique McGhee

Star: Davis or Deangelo Gibbs

Thoughts: While Parrish is listed as a first-team cornerback, he is not expected to play. So Davis will step in at left cornerback, making the star position open. While Gibbs is listed on the depth chart, Reed is the more likely option to play the spot against Appalachian State. That opens up LeCounte to earn a potential start at safety in his first-ever game if Georgia begins the game on defense in the nickel formation. In a 3-4 base defense, Reed will likely be the first-team safety.

Special teams

Punter: Cameron Nizialek, Marshall Long

Place-kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, David Marvin

Snapper: Trent Friz, Nick Moore or Matthew Herzwurm

Holder: Nizialek, Eason

Kickoff returner: Hardman or Michel, Jayson Stanley

Punt returner: Godwin, Hardman, Crumpton

Thoughts: The punter and place-kicker positions had already been decided, so really the only news here would be the candidates to handle the return duties. It could be by committee in this season opener.

