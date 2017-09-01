Georgia not overlooking Appalachian State’s smaller defensive front

It was an odd sight for those used to watching SEC football on a weekly basis.
During last year’s season opener between Appalachian State and Tennessee, the Mountaineers’ defensive front whipped the Volunteers’ offensive line, despite the size discrepancy between the two programs.
Appalachian State made up for its size deficiency with quickness and agility. In a 20-13 overtime defeat, the Mountaineers recorded two sacks and five tackles for loss. Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn’t have much time to throw the ball and the rushing attack was held to 127 yards.
Having seen that film, Georgia is cognizant of the different type of defensive line it will face Saturday when Appalachian State comes to town.
“I think the first thing that jumps out on the screen is their speed — they have a lot of speed, especially on the defensive front,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “They create some different kinds of mismatches.”
A quick glance would make it seem Georgia has a major advantage in this department, much like it was assumed Tennessee did. Georgia’s projected starting offensive line averages 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds per player. Conversely, Appalachian State’s starting defensive line and outside linebackers average 6-foot-1 and 241 pounds per player.
But what the Mountaineers want to do defensively doesn’t compare to other teams on Georgia’s schedule, which creates the tough matchup.
“Those guys are fast. It’s nothing you get to experience in the SEC,” left tackle Isaiah Wynn said. “Week in and week out, it seems you’re playing these bigger guys. You may occasionally get some quick guys. It’ll be something new for us but I think we’re definitely ready to take on the challenge.”
Georgia has switched up its scout team in preparation of Appalachian State’s smaller, yet quicker, defensive front.
Senior inside linebacker Jacob Gross (6-foot, 228 pounds) has been playing nose tackle and defensive end. Freshman inside linebacker Jaden Hunter (6-2, 213 pounds) has been rushing off the end.
This kind of simulation in practice is definitely not the norm each week.
“We usually see big guys who want to go through you,” senior tight end Jeb Blazevich said. “I think our scouts are doing a great job of trying to replicate that the best they can to get us ready for Saturday.”
Appalachian State returns seven players from last year’s defense, including Tee Sims, Myquon Stout and Caleb Fuller up front. Sims and Fuller each recorded a sack in last year’s close loss to Tennessee.
Appalachian State proved to be one of the best defenses in the Sun Belt a year ago, holding teams to only 17.8 points per game. The Mountaineers also won’t be afraid of playing a team like Georgia, considering the program holds a landmark win over Michigan in 2007 and a near-victory over Tennessee a year ago.
Georgia’s goal offensively will be to move Appalachian State’s quick defensive front off the snap early and often. But as the Mountaineers showed against Tennessee last season, that is easier said than done.
“The first thing you see when you turn the tape on is, ‘Wow,’ because they can fly on defense,” Smart said. “I knew it last year when I was watching the Tennessee team play them, because I had to watch that side of the ball. It was incredible.”
