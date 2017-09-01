Georgia-Appalachian State game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 15 Georgia and Appalachian State.
Kickoff time: 6:15 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 134/192
Weather: While early-week forecasts called for rain, it appears Saturday will be a sunny day after all. The temperature will be in the mid-80s during the day, although it could dip into the 60s after sunset.
Betting line: Georgia -14.5
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Appalachian State coaches: Head coach Scott Satterfield, co-offensive coordinator Shawn Clark, co-offensive coordinator Frank Ponce, defensive coordinator Nate Woody, co-defensive coordinator Scot Sloan, special teams coordinator Stu Holt.
Series history: Georgia is 1-0 against Appalachian State in one previous game between the two teams.
Last meeting: Georgia defeated Appalachian State 45-6 during the 2013 season.
Georgia season preview: The Bulldogs are entering year two under Smart, in which they will want to improve upon an 8-5 record it finished with a season ago. Georgia’s strength figures to be on the defensive side of the ball, given the fact it returns 10 starters. On offense, the offensive line remains the biggest question mark after a lackluster 2016 season. The Bulldogs will hope for improvement up front so that running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel can put in some great senior campaigns.
Appalachian State season preview: The defending Sun Belt champions will look to give yet another Power 5 program a test to open up the 2017 season. Appalachian State became nationally known after its 34-32 upset over Michigan in 2007. Last year, the Mountaineers opened the year by taking Tennessee to overtime in a 20-13 loss. Appalachian State returns seven players each on offense and defense. Notable players on offense include quarterback Taylor Lamb, who has 27 wins to his name, and running back Jalin Moore, the 2017 Sun Belt player of the year.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, RB Sony Michel, WR Terry Godwin
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy
Appalachian State’s key offensive players: QB Taylor Lamb, RB Jalin Moore, OL Colby Gossett, WR Shaedon Meadors
Appalachian State’s key defensive players: DB Clifton Duck, DB A.J. Howard, DL Tee Sims, DL Myquon Stout
The key for Georgia: It all starts up front on both sides of the ball. Appalachian State has been able to find success with small, but quick, defensive linemen to apply pressure and stop the run. Georgia will have an easy size advantage but must negate the quickness. Do that, and rushing lanes will be wide open. On defense, Georgia must stop the run. If the Bulldogs slow down Moore, who Smart called an “SEC back,” they should be in good shape.
The key for Appalachian State: The Mountaineers must limit turnovers and control the clock. Moore will need to move the chains, much like the Appalachian State rushing attack did against Tennessee last season. Defensively, the Appalachian State defensive line will need to rattle the Georgia backs by out-maneuvering Georgia’s bigger offensive line.
What a win means for Georgia: Despite the fact that Appalachian State has been a giant killer before, this is a game Georgia should still win. But while the Bulldogs are favored by two touchdowns, a lot of people believe the Mountaineers could pose an even tougher challenge.
What a win means for Appalachian State: It wouldn’t match the magic of the 2007 win over Michigan but it would still be a major accomplishment for a program that has gone from dominating the FCS to being a perennial Sun Belt contender.
Comments