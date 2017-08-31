Vocal LeCounte backs his words up with his play

As Richard LeCounte III warmed up for what would be his final high school football game, he noticed Greater Atlanta Christian’s players watching his every move. This wasn’t unusual. Most teams would try to size up LeCounte, then the No. 2 safety in the country and Liberty County’s best player, before the game started. Never one to shy away from talking, LeCounte took off his helmet.
“I don’t know why you’re looking at me,” Liberty County defensive coordinator Anthony Glazer recalled LeCounte saying. “I’m not scared of y’all.”
A little later, Liberty County received the opening kickoff of this state semifinal game. LeCounte started at wide receiver. GAC’s cornerback lined up directly across from LeCounte, Glazer said, and started the trash talk.
Talking — on and off the field — is engrained in the fabric of LeCounte’s personality. It’s part of the reason he became the leader of Georgia’s 2017 recruiting class. His voice draws people to him.
It makes him magnetic.
“He does his fair share of talking, that’s for sure,” Glazer said. “But luckily for him, he usually backs it up every time.”
LeCounte told one of the Spartans’ coaches the cornerback would need help guarding him. A few plays later, LeCounte beat the corner on a jump ball in the end zone. The rest of the game, a second defender shadowed LeCounte.
Liberty County head coach Kirk Warner first spotted LeCounte when he was 8 or 9 years old and playing on the youth fields around Hinesville. Warner often noticed a group of children circled around LeCounte, eyes transfixed on him as he spoke following those rec games.
As he watched, Warner decided he would need to put off retirement — at least until LeCounte graduated from high school.
“I knew he was special when I first laid my eyes on him,” Warner said.
Once LeCounte reached the eighth grade, Warner played him on Liberty County’s junior varsity team. Had GHSA rules allowed it, Panthers offensive coordinator Ryan Glazer said, LeCounte would have started on varsity.
LeCounte started immediately upon reaching high school. The team looked to him as a leader when he was a sophomore. By the time he was a senior, the accolades — U.S. Army All-American, five-star recruit, a key to the city of Riceboro — were numerous. He was the first player to commit to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and immediately began recruiting others to join him.
“He just lights up the room. He demands attention,” freshman offensive lineman Andrew Thomas said in January. “You can tell he cares for his teammates, and he wants to play with guys as good as him.”
During LeCounte’s senior season, he tried to convince Warner to let him wear his red and black Georgia gear during games. The Panthers’ colors are black and gold. At first, Warner said no. LeCounte asked for a compromise. Should he score twice during the Panthers’ next game, LeCounte proposed, could he wear a pair of Adidas money-themed cleats? Warner conceded.
“He goes on and scores four times,” Warner said. “He was able to wear the cleats the rest of the year.”
Georgia’s players watched LeCounte from afar. Senior linebacker Lorenzo Carter remembers seeing a video of LeCounte blocking four-star DeVonta Smith all the way out of bounds and into a sideline bench during practices for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
“That’s what he’s about,” Carter said. “He’s going to talk. He’s going to chirp it up, but he’s going to go out there and play hard. I love it.”
When Georgia showed a base defensive look during Wednesday’s practice, LeCounte watched from the sideline. But when it shifted into a nickel set, LeCounte trotted out to play safety with the first team.
Earlier this week, Smart was asked if LeCounte’s trash-talking ways on the field have continued at Georgia. Smart’s face became stern before he said Georgia does not permit that behavior.
“I think Coach Smart does a good job making sure he knows he can’t do it all the time,” Carter said. “Off the field, he’s still extremely vocal.”
At Liberty County, LeCounte’s affinity for getting into his opponents’ heads was not a problem. Warner could give LeCounte a look, and LeCounte knew to be quiet. LeCounte never received a personal foul penalty in high school for running his mouth.
“As much as he talks on the field,” Anthony Glazer said, “he’s so humble off the field.”
Liberty County lost to GAC in triple overtime during that semifinal game.
After Warner spoke to the team, LeCounte asked to say a few words. Standing in the middle of the team, LeCounte told the underclassmen it was their turn to lead the program. He thanked his fellow seniors, many of whom had surrounded him when he held court back in elementary school.
For the final time as a Panthers player that night, LeCounte spoke. At Georgia, he continues to make himself heard.
