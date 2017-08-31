Eason has earned more freedom at the line of scrimmage

Jacob Eason will now have options.
As a true freshman adjusting to college football, Eason was limited with what he was allowed to do. Learning a new offense and adjusting to taking snaps from under center, Eason was usually given a play that Georgia would stick with no matter what.
That, among other issues the Georgia offense encountered, led to a scoring offensive output that ranked 11th in the SEC at 24.5 points per game.
The adjustments were admittedly tough for Eason. But now that he is accustomed to taking snaps from under center and with offensive coordinator Jim Chaney’s playbook, Eason is being granted more freedom to make calls and checks at the line of scrimmage.
The hope is that Eason’s year of study will ensure the offense can operate with more than one option before the snap.
“Last year was more about understanding the offense vs. reading a defense, checking and making a better play,” Eason said. “That was a big focus this offense — getting my mind right, and being able to see something and check to something. That’s one of the big things we’ve been working on.”
Having spent the vast majority of his high school career in the shotgun, Eason said taking snaps from under center is now “second nature.” He also has a better feel for naming the Mike linebacker and making the other necessary pre-snap calls. If center Lamont Gaillard calls a protection that Eason doesn’t agree with, Eason can overrule it with something else.
At least according to the players, those responsibilities have helped open up Georgia’s offense.
“If he sees something he doesn’t like, he switches it up,” Gaillard said. “I follow him. He’s the quarterback.”
Senior running back Nick Chubb said defenses sometimes would have a numbers advantage but that Georgia would run the original play anyway. A lot of that has to do with an offensive coordinator — in this case, Jim Chaney — trusting a quarterback to get the offense in a better play if the defense presents a look that could combat it.
Eason didn’t have that trust as a true freshman. With 13 games and a second offseason behind him, Eason has earned more control of Chaney’s offense at the line of scrimmage.
“It puts us in a better position,” Chubb said. “Last year, we stuck with what we had no matter what. I think we didn’t have the right numbers to run the play sometimes. This year, he has more freedom to allow us to get a better look for us to execute. I think that will work out better for us.”
As a freshman, Eason completed 55.1 percent of his passes for 2,460 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
If Eason’s numbers are to rise as a sophomore, a lot could be due to how he reacts to the added responsibility. Instead of going with one play, Georgia can throw two plays at once for Eason to call. And if the primary play is covered, Eason will be able to freely check into the other.
“Being a quarterback, you should be able to do those things,” Eason said. “Coach Chaney has allowed me to do some of those things and I appreciate that. I’m going to take it and do what I can with it. Hopefully, I’ll try to make some better plays and get us out of some tough situations. That all goes with being a quarterback. Everybody at the next level does that so why not start now?”
