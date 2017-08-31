Georgia's offensive line has seen a couple of different first-team looks in practice this week.
Georgia's offensive line has seen a couple of different first-team looks in practice this week. John Paul Van Wert Georgia Sports Communications

UGA Football

Georgia's offensive line still not settled heading into season opener

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

August 31, 2017 12:14 PM

UPDATED August 31, 2017 12:20 PM

ATHENS

Georgia’s offensive line appeared on its way to completion.

Then this week happened.

On two occasions, Georgia showed reporters a different first-team offensive line at practice. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs went with Kendall Baker at right guard. On Wednesday, it was Dyshon Sims at right guard.

Now, this doesn’t mean that both linemen spent the entirety of practice with the first team on those respective days. Reporters only saw seven minutes of Tuesday’s practice and 10 minutes of Wednesday’s practice. The remainder of practice could have easily seen more mixing and matching.

But the tinkering, for at least one period in each of two days of practice, suggests a competition along the interior has opened up.

Prior to the week beginning, redshirt freshman Solomon Kindley had been with the first team at right guard during the preseason. Now, the possibility exists for Georgia to rotate its linemen, regardless of who starts.

“We want to have a lot of guys ready,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I don't know if (a rotation) will happen. It'll probably depend on the flow of the game and how guys are playing. But the guard spots are probably where most of that could happen.”

Given the tweaks this week, the only players who appear to be a lock to start are left tackle Isaiah Wynn and center Lamont Gaillard. Freshman Andrew Thomas remains the favorite at right tackle, although Smart said he was "neck and neck" with redshirt freshman Ben Cleveland.

While left guard Pat Allen has practiced the majority of the preseason with the first team, the shakeup at right guard suggests the Georgia coaching staff could be open to anything before kickoff Saturday.

Ideally, Smart would like to have a solid five he could go with. But given the amount of work the right and left sides of the line have put in with one another, Smart doesn’t seem concerned if the Bulldogs end up rotating its line against Appalachian State.

“I don't know that cohesion across the five is as important as left and right,” Smart said. “Because they obviously don't talk across the center. They only talk to their side, which is where they play.”

