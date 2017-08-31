UGA Football

August 31, 2017 11:44 AM

Georgia teammates impressed with receivers Hardman, Crumpton

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

When Georgia’s offense hits the field Saturday against Appalachian State, two intriguing players will have a chance to work in at receiver.

Sophomore Mecole Hardman moved to the offensive side of the ball after spending his freshman season at cornerback. Hardman has been working primarily out of the slot and as a Wildcat quarterback.

A speedy play-maker in high school at Elberton, Hardman will look to add a spark to Georgia’s offense. Sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason said Hardman has been able to add something extra to the offense.

“He’s brought a little energy. He’s fast,” Eason said. “He’s a loud guy, he’s a playmaker. Not that there wasn’t energy before but Mecole brings a little spice. It’s good to have him there.”

For Hardman, becoming a receiver has been an adjustment. In high school, he played quarterback and safety. He has had to learn a new position since switching during spring practice.

Hardman, however, has been impressive to his teammates since the position move.

“He’s a weapon,” left tackle Isaiah Wynn said.

Junior college transfer Ahkil Crumpton is also a receiver who could see some time in the slot. Georgia does have a plethora of receiving options so it is unknown how much playing time Crumpton will see.

Eason said Crumpton’s height at 5-foot-9 and choice of jersey number remind him of Isaiah McKenzie, his favorite target a year ago.

“What I see in Ahkil is a lot of what Isaiah was,” Eason said. “Isaiah was a great receiver to throw to and I think Ahkil is going to be the same. They’re both fast, they’re both small, they even wear No. 16. It’s kind of crazy. It’s like we never lost Isaiah.”

Running back Nick Chubb said that while Crumpton probably wants to make a name for himself, the comparison is a natural one.

“He does wear No. 16 and he’s kind of short,” Chubb said. “He makes big plays. Every time he’s on the field he’s making big plays.”

