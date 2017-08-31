Georgia teammates impressed with receivers Hardman, Crumpton

0:52 Roquan Smith on App State: 'They love to run the ball' Pause

1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

4:04 Cop Shop Podcast: Vandal attacks car; buffet dine-and-dash suspect nabbed

1:21 You don't have to be a dog to love it

0:38 Harvey moisture streaming through Georgia

1:01 'Some of this ... will be repulsive,' lawyer tells jurors at ex-GBI agent's trial

1:21 People wounded as shots fired at Waffle House