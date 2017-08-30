Georgia reminds players about what Appalachian State did a decade ago

Georgia’s football players have become quite familiar with the play.
Six seconds remained in the game and left-footed Michigan place-kicker Jason Gingell was set to kick a 37-yard field goal from the right hash to avoid a monumental upset against Appalachian State.
What transpired next has gone down in college football lore.
Appalachian State’s Corey Lynch came untouched through Michigan’s protection unit and blocked the kick. The Mountaineers won the game 34-32.
It’s a play that Georgia's coaching staff has shown in its weight room all week.
“They play it during workouts,” left tackle Isaiah Wynn said. “We get it right there on the big screen.”
This isn’t a new motivational ploy Georgia is using. Each week during the season, Georgia’s staff cuts up some film of the upcoming opponent to remind the players who they are facing. With Appalachian State, the message is quite clear.
This isn’t a program to overlook.
“Our thought is we can’t take them lightly at all, no matter what division or conference they’re in,” running back Nick Chubb said. “It’s a great team we’re going up against. They just remind us of who we’re going up against.”
Wynn said during the week’s Appalachian State montage, he has seen the blocked kick about four times. Chubb said he has seen it at least a couple.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the play, although Georgia has faced Appalachian State in the time since the famous play. The last meeting came in 2013, with Georgia winning 45-6.
While Chubb is quite familiar with the blocked field goal now, he definitely wasn’t aware of it as a child in Cedartown. He wasn’t even watching college football then.
So what was he doing instead?
“I was 11 years old, so no telling,” Chubb said. “Probably riding a bike.”
